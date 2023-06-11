Crowning glory: LSUs 4100 relay wins national title after Texas Techs disqualification

Sometimes national championships can take different shapes and sizes.

Consider the LSU 4×100 relay team the No. 1 ranked unit in the nation heading into Friday’s NCAA Outdoor Championships at Texas Michael A. Myers Stadium.

The Tigers were the race favorites but initially finished second to Texas Tech, with the Red Raiders posting a time of 37.93 against the Tigers in 38.05.

However, LSU was declared the winner approximately 30 minutes into the face after Texas Tech was disqualified for passing the baton outside the first exchange area.

The time for the quartet of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, DaMarcus Fleming and Godson Oghenebrume was the fourth mark in the world top 10 this spring and the fifth mark in the collegiate top 10.

They helped LSU finish fourth in the team standings with 43 points. Florida won the 4×400 relay to pass Arkansas for the tag team title with 57 points and the Razorbacks were second with 53. Stanford had 44 to edge out LSU for third place.

The four-day NCAA Championships conclude Saturday with the Women’s Championships with LSU featuring individual stars Alia Armstrong in the 100 hurdles and Michaela Rose in the 800.

LSU had moved into first place in the team standings after a 2-4 finish from Oghenebrume and Fleming in the 100. Oghenebrume and Fleming were among seven individuals who posted times under 10 seconds with Oghenebrume 9.90 and Flemings 9.97 placing them No. 2 and No. 3 on the schools career list in the event.

Discus thrower Claudia Romero earned All-American honors with a fourth (205-7) in the event. Mark ranked him third in school history.