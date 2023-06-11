Amazon dropped more than 5,000 new summer fashion arrivals this month, but these are the 10 styles worth buying

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.

Including denim shorts, comfy sandals and sundresses for under $50.

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/L6o8Q3MFzBSuD_VQ51uSiw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTcyMA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/3455b185278f28a6094103 58ded4b508″ class=”caas -img”/>

If you’ve tried dressing up lately and realized that none of your summer clothes don’t talk to you anymore, you’re not alone. I’ve been through one of those phases where I want to completely overhaul my wardrobe, and I’m kicking off my seasonal shopping spree at Amazon this weekend. The retailer released more than 5,000 new pieces for the summer this month, and I’ve narrowed the selection down to my top 10 picks for under $50.

The list includes summer-ready clothes, shoes and accessories, with prices starting at just $23. If you could use a new sundressa well adjusted pair of denim shorts, comfortable sandalsor all of the above, I’ve got you covered with my favorite summer fashion arrivals from Amazon, below:

Many great summer outfits start with a pair of shorts, and many styles are currently available on Amazon. For casual days spent relaxing at home or running errands, these high waisted track shorts with pockets are obvious. They’re available in five colors, including neutral shades and a hot pink option, and they have a comfortable elastic waistband as well as deep side pockets. And, if you could use a new pair of denim shorts, go for this. cuffed pair by The Dropavailable in blue and white and sizes 24 to 42.

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/TEQbUBMutjvpJ4T0PXdksQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/17c62e2bda4cb33567e0c6b f6cd79628″ class=”caas -img”/>

Buy now: $24; amazon.com

The story continues

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/b2wSee4d2i3VBR3Ra0gvVA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/cddef7c4dc3996bef975d21ea6 8a3d40″ class=”caas -img”/>

Buy now: $40; amazon.com

Of course, you’ll need stylish tops to go with your new shorts. This Free People Tank Top with a floral jacquard pattern comes in seven colorways and is made from a soft, stretchy fabric. It also has a square neckline and wide straps, so you can wear a classic bra underneath. Another sleeveless option, this one peplum top has ruffled straps, a ruched elastic bodice and an adjustable tie back. It would go great with your new denim shorts for weekend brunch, or you can dress it up with a black mini skirt and heels for a night out.

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/5bC1VUTtjqp0E7iR_19e_g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/e7c46aa76314896b49 b427ef4ecb995a” class=”caas -img”/>

Buy now: $38; amazon.com

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/6oRhPYg.xLa4FhjDqYb_.A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/82e38d6b59a8aa12ac7 a62cab428790c” class=”caas-img”/>

Buy now: $27; amazon.com

If you’re more of a one-dress person, I’ve got you covered in that department as well. For $38 you can get this linen blend two-piece set, which includes a ruffled tank top and matching wide leg pants with pockets. The outfit is available in 15 colors and sizes XS to XL. You can also take the sartorial route with this mini short sleeves from Cupshe. It has an adjustable drawstring around the waist for a flattering fit and elegant cuffs on the sleeves. And, for more formal occasions this summer, check out this long pleated one shoulder dress with a shapely cinched waist. Pair the flowy dress with strappy heels and a jeweled clutch for the perfect warm weather wedding guest look.

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nQNLbpwnUT1Gpi0_UbUzDA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/76b55fa4e7d13d3b3677495 56ebec313″ class=”caas -img”/>

Buy now: $38; amazon.com

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/yWRvn4PJoXnKcsyLclKRqg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/26100d8e4d4a9d0d4db3a 2174b00b7e2″ class=”caas -img”/>

Buy now: $38; amazon.com

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/QdbOcucqOU9zl7ADrSEa0g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/180e8a8d021cccd2786aef0 2f7a23faa” class=”caas -img”/>

Buy now: $42 with coupon (originally $45); amazon.com

Once you’ve filled your basket with everyday clothes, you’ll also want to check out the swimwear selection. This cupshe new bikini immediately caught my eye with her flattering high waisted bottom with ruched detailing and twist front top. Plus, it has removable pads in the cups and an adjustable tie at the back, so you can customize it for the perfect fit.

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tZP8tk.SMJCAf5ZwNmXPzQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/a6f4aeff9fed3631bcf3edc5e 7893adc” class= “caas-img”/>

Buy now: $35; amazon.com

Finish your Amazon summer fashion collection with seasonal shoes and accessories. These Dream Pairs square-toe sandals will go with everything from denim cut-offs and a t-shirt to a flowy midi dress. They come in three colors, each with a chunky mesh band across the top that a buyer called snug and secure padded insoles and nearly 2 inch platforms. And, for a summer bag, this straw tote strikes the perfect balance between functionality and fashion. Not only does it have a zipper to keep your belongings secure, it’s fully lined inside with zippered and slip pockets to help you stay organized. Whether you’re heading to the beach or the office, this stylish tote bag will fit everything you need.

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/paDm29dYcvqW6_RMN_hqLA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/c1bac4d78825c1cf9e4e0e6 2d593aa8c” class=”caas -img”/>

Buy now: $27 (originally $37); amazon.com

Amazon Amazon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Fkp9ZdTPrA6iuqlMYe4KDQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/60c11ebf0ad65fc937399 49b0c72f867″ class=”caas -img”/>

Buy now: $23; amazon.com

For more summer fashion inspiration, check out The whole selection of new arrivals from Amazon, here.

For more information on InStyle, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter !

Read the original article at In the style.