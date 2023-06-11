Fashion
Naomi Watts hugs Billy Crudup in a $5,000 wedding dress and holds a Deli bouquet
Naomi Watts went with a designer dress, but she didn’t go over budget on her wedding flowers by tying the knot with Billy Crudup Friday, June 9.
Flowers from the grocery store!! the actress, 54, captioned a photo from the wedding day via her Instagram on Saturday, June 10. She had a simple yet elegant arrangement of white flowers.
Her lace dress, meanwhile, was by Oscar de la Renta. The Water Lily guipure lace maxi dress retails for $4,990. The dress, which is not part of a bridal collection, features a peekaboo construction with a boned strapless-style bodice and a pleated A-line skirt. Watts added a nude lining to the sheer lace dress.
Celebrity weddings of 2023: The stars who got married this year
She completed the look with gold accents, including high-heeled sandals and a necklace. Even her sunglasses were a neutral color, ensuring the focus remained on her dress.
Watts tagged Oscar de la Renta and stylist Jeananne Williams and jewelry workshop Briony Raymond New York, showing who designed their new wedding bands.
To view the video, please allow Manage cookies
The groom, 54, wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt and matching white button down while posing outside New York County Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan.
Bridal style! The best celebrity wedding dresses from movies and TV shows
After tying the knot, the couple celebrated with two other married couples, Marc Ruffalo And Sunrise Coigney as well as Josh Hamilton And Lily Thorne.
Several of Watts and CrudupCelebrity pals congratulated them via social media. Oh wow!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you two
, Michelle Pfeiffer commented.
Wow! Congratulations, I’m so happy about that, you two are perfect
, Amy Sedaris intervened.
Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!! while Kate Holmes added, Congratulations !!!!!!!!!
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Relationship Timeline: From Teammates to ‘I Do…
In the meantime, Andy Cohen patted himself on the back. I feel partly responsible for this
he wrote.
THE King Kong the actress replied, Yes, you can take a decent to large share of the credit
.
Watts was previously in a long-term relationship with Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares children Sasha, 16, and Kai, 15. The former couple finally broke up in 2016 after 11 years together, but since co-parents who remained united.
Sign up for Free daily newsletter from Us Weekly and never miss the latest news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
For his part, Crudup was in a relationship with Marie-Louise Parker from 1996 to 2003. They separated while the Weeds star was pregnant with their son William, now 19, in the middle Crudups Case with Claire Danishwho he dated until 2006.
