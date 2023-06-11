At Pitti and Milan Mens, it’s Gorpcore versus Quiet Luxury





Milan menswear week will see a shift in focus, albeit partially unforeseen. Satoshi Kuwatas Setchu, who has just won the LVMH prize for young designers, made the buzz before his presentation on Saturday. Magliano, which won the LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize, will be presented on Sunday. Milan worked hard to attract more buzz, the historically rare emerging brands on its heritage-heavy calendar and the spotlight of the prestigious award could hasten that change. Meanwhile, Gucci, theoretically one of the best draws since returning to the calendar, has returned to a presentation while waiting for its new creative director to move in (Sabato De Sarnos’ debut is set for September). In Milan and at Pitti Uomo earlier in the week, look for the harbingers of two key menswear trends: gorpcore (think hipster meets backpacking) and understated luxury. On the quiet luxury front, purveyors of classic Italian menswear like Zegna and Brunello Cucinelli are currently enjoying a heat wave. Who else will manage to capitalize on the current love for tailoring and costume? Smaller menswear houses like Caruso and Corneliani, which have struggled for years to attract a younger clientele and accommodate more casual tastes, face a rare opportunity. A host of hip outdoor brands will also be present at Pitti, including Snow Peak, Goldwin and Hikerdelic, which brings an 80s acid house aesthetic to the woods. It’s unclear to what extent the growing interest in minimalism and dressier clothing will be incorporated by gorpcore and streetwear brands, let alone big luxury houses like Fendi where logos and monograms are a key sales driver. Some sports brands are already offering more moderate prices, such as Asics, which has launched a new sub-brand of Kiko Kostadinov. This week in Florence and Milan, take a good look at what other influential brands are jumping on the bandwagon, or if understated luxury was really another passing fad for TikTok. What else to watch this week Tuesday Pitti Immagine Uomo begins in Florence US releases May inflation data THURSDAY Fendi, ERL show at Pitti Friday Milan Men: Valentino, Brunello Cucinelli, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Gucci Eurozone releases May inflation data SATURDAY Milan Men: Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Setchu The coming week wants to hear from you! Send advice, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

