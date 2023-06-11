I’m a fashion designer – here are the do’s and don’ts of summer outfitting

British fashion designer Jeremy Hackett reveals his do’s and don’ts for summer dressing. He recently designed uniforms for staff at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. He is pictured above at the property

Summer means ditching heavy winter coats and sweaters in favor of a light and airy wardrobe.

But what does the optimal summer wardrobe look like? British fashion designer Jeremy Hackett, who co-founded the menswear brand hackerhas the answer.

Speaking to MailOnline Travel, the fashion tastemaker, 70, reveals his ultimate do’s and don’ts for dressing in the summer, lifting the lid on clothes that are a waste of money – and those that are a profitable investment.

FABRICS

Choosing the right fabrics is important when it comes to beating the heat. Hackett, who opened his first store on London’s New King’s Road in 1983, says: Anything linen is perfect and, even if it wrinkles, [this] adds to its charm and exudes a low-key, laid-back air.

He continues: The seersucker is wonderful to wear and is usually made of stripes. Blue and white striped seersucker pants worn with a navy polo shirt is a classic summer look. There has been a revival of terrycloth shirts and even casual terrycloth jackets that have a 1950s vibe.

Although it may come as a surprise to some, wool is another material that Hackett recommends wearing. He says: There’s a misconception that wool is too warm for summer, but there are incredibly fine, lightweight wool fabrics that are not only breathable but wrinkle resistant.

Hackett says he’s not a fan of dark brown clothing in the summer months, but admits ‘chances are it’s going to be the next big fashion statement’

Hackett admits he thinks it’s a faux pas to wear synthetic football shirts while traveling

Hackett, who landed her first gig working in a clothing store at 17, says the worst type of fabric you can wear in the warmer months is anything synthetic.

There’s one look in particular that he considers a fashion mistake. He says: I hate the synthetic football shirt with synthetic shorts or vests that I see so often worn in airports when I travel.

WHAT IS A WASTE OF MONEY

What’s the biggest waste of money when it comes to buying summer clothes? He says: These are often items that you packed but never wore and stayed in your suitcase throughout your vacation, but seemed like a good idea at the time, maybe the Hawaiian shirt oversized but showy shoe that you bought online because it was on sale.

WHAT IS IT WORTH INVESTING IN

If you have the cash to spare, Hackett recommends investing in a few items for your capsule summer wardrobe.

The first, he reveals, is an unstructured navy blazer that can be thrown over shorts to take you in style from the beach to the restaurant.

Second, he recommends putting your money in a khaki or navy linen safari shirt or jacket.

White cotton trousers are another great buy, he reveals, as is a simple cotton jumper for chilly evenings aboard your yacht in the South of France or even Southend.

COLORS

When it comes to the color palette, Hackett says the combination of navy blue and white is unbeatable.

Hackett reveals that stripes are his number one print for the summer, as they evoke the style of Hollywood star Cary Grant

A bandana is a retro addition and can always be used to mop your forehead while sitting in the midday sun,” the designer explains.

JEREMY HACKETT’S SUMMER WARDROBE DO’S AND DON’Ts DO Wear socks and sandals Buy an unstructured navy blazer Put your money in a khaki or navy linen safari shirt or jacket Buy white cotton pants Buy lightweight woolen fabrics Navy and white pair Shop striped clothes – from polo shirts to sweaters to pants Wear a bandana, Panama hat, straw hat or baseball cap Shop Women’s Clothing Margaret Howell Buy Hackett DON’T Wear dark brown Wear anything synthetic Wear synthetic football shirts, shorts or vests Wear showy Hawaiian shirts Wear too many striped items together

And the bosses? Hackett reveals that stripes are her number one print for the summer, as they evoke the style of Hollywood star Cary Grant.

He recommends wearing everything from striped polo shirts and striped sweaters to striped pants and striped swim shorts, but he adds: I would avoid wearing them all together and steer clear of striped loungers.

Some looks that were once seen as fashion mistakes have come back into vogue, Hackett reveals. He says: Socks and sandals have long been a fashion faux pas, but that said, it wasn’t until the other day that fashion editors were declaring that socks and sandals are now incredibly chic.

The same goes for wearing shades of brown in the summer, he reveals, noting: I don’t like dark brown in the summer, but now that I said there’s a good chance that be the next big fashion statement.

ACCESSORIES

Meanwhile, accessories have a big role to play in achieving a summery look.

Hackett reveals: With the sun beating down a hat is essential, be it a Panama hat, a straw hat or a baseball cap and if you really want to look like an Englishman abroad, a knotted handkerchief will do the trick. affair.

He continues: A bandana is a retro addition and can always be used to mop your forehead while sitting in the midday sun.

If you need inspiration for brands to look for, Hackett recommends Margaret Howell for “classic but not old-fashioned women’s fashion.” Naturally, he suggests men head to Hackett for their new summer looks.

The Hackett brand recently partnered with Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, Londonto create staff uniforms for a series of Summer semestersoutdoor events that the central London hotel hosts on its grounds.

Upcoming events include a wine-themed afternoon celebrating English Wine Week and a lobster and chip feast.