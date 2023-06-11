Lila Moss doubles as mom Kates in mega platform boots and vibrant dress





Lila Moss, AKA Kate Moss daughter, Gen Z style icon and modeling protg, starred in another campaign for Marc Jacobs, and the photos are truly dazzling. The 20-year-old is following in her catwalk-ready mother’s footsteps, forging a career that has already seen her break into the fashion industry. In images posted by the American designer label via social media, Lila posed in a monochrome diagonal striped midi dress and towering platform heels. The iconic shoes, which boast an 8.5-inch height, strap detailing and chunky heels have become a staple in the celebrity sphere and Lila rocked them without wobbling in sight. WATCH: Kate Mosss Most Iconic Fashion Looks A pair of white tights, black evening gloves and a white leather handbag by Marc Jacobs completed her striking outfit which was designed by Sydney Rose Thomas. Lila wore her blonde hair loose courtesy of hairstylist Evanie Frausto and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend designed by Sam Visser. Lilac Gen Z fans loved the edgy photography and took to social media to share their thoughts on the stars’ latest campaign. So cool, one wrote, while another said: Loveee. A third added: She is beautiful, and a fourth commented: A work of art. ©Getty Lila looked stunning in a black number earlier this week Lila is making a name for herself. Yes, she may fall into the baby nepo category, but that hasn’t stopped her from forging her own career. The starlet recently recreated one of her mother’s most iconic looks to attend the Royal Academy of Arts’ summer preview party, and it was a real style moment. ©Getty Lila Moss attended the Royal Academy of Arts Summer 2023 Preview Party Lila was a picture of classic elegance in a 90s-style strappy dress with a v-neck, spaghetti straps and an ebony hue. The shimmering piece, which fell to her ankles, was paired with peep toe heels. ©Getty Images The mother-daughter duo is super close The model, who has worked with brands including Versace, Coperni and Marc Jacobs, wore her blonde hair loose in a slicked-back style and opted for a mix of natural beauty. She also showed off her insulin pump. Lila is an advocate for others with type 1 diabetes, having been spotted sporting her insulin pump with unabashed confidence at several events and fashion shows. ©Getty Lila and Kate Moss at last year’s Met Gala Lilac’s outfit choice closely mirrored her mother’s at a party in 1993. A 19-year-old made headlines with a simple slip at the agency’s Look of the Year party of Elite models at the London Hilton. MORE:Hailey Bieber responds to critics with ‘Nepo Baby’ t-shirt Speaking to Vogue, the Brit-It girl noted: I went with Jimmy B [hairstylist James Brown] and Corinne Day at the Elite party. I don’t know what I was doing there because it wasn’t my agency. It was the first time that I was really being petted. I had no idea why everyone was so excited in the dark of Corinnes Soho, the dress was not see-through! Keep up to date with the latest celebrity storiesSubscribe to our GOOD MORNING! Send the newsletter and receive it directly in your inbox.

