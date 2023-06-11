How to Care for a Shaved Head, According to Grooming Editors





TO OUR bald guys, don’t think you’re off the hook when it comes to taming your shaved head. Yes, you still have a cardinal duty to take care of your scalp. Just because there’s no hair doesn’t mean the skin up there doesn’t deserve (need) a little attention. Whether it’s a personal preference to go bald or you’ve experienced some hair loss, you can rest assured that your shaved head needs extra care due to exposure to sunlight, pollutants, toxins in airborne, etc. Not to mention, guys who choose to cut everything have to think about the smaller follicles inside the scalp and future hair growth. It’s a big change and a bold move, but overall, taking care of a shaved head is pretty low maintenance. To help you stay fit, we’ve put together an aftershave regimen with essential skincare products that will make you feel liberated and proud to hold your head up high. And don’t worry, our guide isn’t rocket science or super profitable. More Men’s Health play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Best Head Shavers | Best Electric Shavers | Best Hair Loss Treatments For Men | Best Hair Products 1.The first line of defense is to cleanse your scalp. It starts with having the right products in your shower. In this case, a moisturizing shampoo or facial cleanser will suffice. If you decide to choose a cleanser, be on the lookout for salicylic acid because it exfoliates, moderates oil levels in the skin, and reduces excess shine. Blind Barber Blind Barber Lemongrass Tea Shampoo Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo with Salicylic Acid Now 30% off 2. Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate. There’s no skipping at this stage, unless you want a world of trouble. A scalp scrub will gently cleanse and break down any product buildup, dirt or oil, especially if you sweat often. Also, it cleans pores and expels dead skin cells, while keeping flakes at bay. At the end of the day, your shaved head will look amazingly smooth. Nutrafol Nutrafol Exfoliating Scalp Mask Sun Bum Detoxifying Scalp Scrub Sun Bum Now 15% off Read more: Best scalp treatments 3. Nourish your scalp with proper nourishment. You just got out of the shower and now it’s time to moisturize your skin. It is essential to touch all areas of your body and, more importantly, your scalp. Lather your head with moisturizer, but with a small dab. You don’t want to have a greasy texture, unless you don’t mind a bit of shine. Apply just enough to prevent dryness, using either a specially formulated balm for shaved heads or a facial moisturizer from your daily skincare routine. Bee Bald Gentle Daily Moisturizer 4. SPF is essential on sunny and cloudy days. Now that your scalp is fully exposed to direct sunlight, a light sunscreen should be your best friend. It is important to check that the product is labeled at least “SPF 30” and “broad spectrum” to avoid heat damage. The higher, the better. Feel free to reapply the product every few hours. Be thorough in rubbing it to avoid white residue. Super goof! Invisible Sun Cream SPF 40 ISDIN Zinc Oxide Face Sun Cream SPF 50 Read more: Best moisturizers with SPF 5. Use cleaners to remove flakes. If you’re ready to take the plunge and cut your hair, be sure to use an antifungal product to prevent outbreaks such as dandruff. Take a bottle with ingredients such as Ketoconazole or pyrithione zinc. Dove DermaCare Dandruff Shampoo Now 38% off OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with Salicylic Acid Now 17% off Read more: The best anti-dandruff shampoos 6. Ergonomic or electric razor? Both share the same goal. Making a decision between an electric razor or a manual razor is based on your own aesthetic preference. An ergonomic razor is designed with a pivoting head that comfortably conforms to the contours of your head. Electric razors have a head start in producing a more polished top without getting cuts, nicks, ingrown hairs or irritation, although manual razors provide a closer and smoother shave. Freedom Grooming The Flexseries Electric Shaver HeadBlade Motorcycle Head and Skull Shaver Contributing author Joseph Cheatham covers grooming stories for Men’s Health. Previously, Cheatham was a business editor for Spy, where he wrote about fashion, lifestyle and skincare. He earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Howard University in 2016. When he’s not writing, he’s probably doing one of his three favorites: exercising, traveling and trying new restaurants.

