TrusTrace improves traceability for responsible supply chains in the fashion industry

In today’s rapidly changing world, the fashion industry faces increasing pressure to address environmental and social challenges. Recognizing the urgent need for innovation, TruTrace has created a technology platform that enables fashion companies to navigate the complexities of their supply chains with a focus on responsibility and sustainability.

TrusTrace goes beyond traditional traceability systems by not only identifying environmental and social risk actors or value chains, but also enabling proactive action to mitigate those risks.

By driving behavior change across the value chain, TrusTrace paves the way for transformative practices that generate positive impact and pave the way to a more sustainable future.

Below is an interview with Shameek GhoshCEO of TrusTrace

What was the lightbulb moment – the origin story of TrusTrace?

The four founders grew up in India and we have seen the drastic deterioration of the environment and the disastrous impact on society of irresponsible production practices in fashion and textiles.

The tipping point was when the ancestral farmland of Sarvas (one of the co-founders) was affected by water pollution from the nearby textile The dyes from the factories polluted the river and turned it purple.

This case was one of many that occurred in 2016, one of Bangalore’s lakes caught fire, the Frog Square Disaster in Dhaka, etc. It became so clear that something had to change – and we decided to help fundamentally change the status quo.

What is TrusTrace’s mission and vision?

Our vision is a future where all value chains are traceable, circular and fair. If you look at the fashion industry, there are so many challenges in terms of environmental impact and social exploitation.

There has been a call for change for years, but little has been achieved as production, footprinting and social exploitation continue. While legislation is coming to address this problem, the reality is that it’s hard to change what you don’t know is happening – so start with the data.

All value chains should be traceable, as this is the only way to get real, validated data on how goods are produced, so you can truly understand their impact.

All value chains must be circular, as this is the only way to ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of current and future generations while keeping consumption within the limits of our planet.

And all value chains should be fair, so we make sure that everyone in the supply chain benefits from the relationship. Everyone should be treated fairly, respected and given the ability to support themselves and their community.

In this spirit, our mission is to give companies the validated data to know, prove and improve the impact of their value chains.

In short, we want to make sure that companies have good quality data that allows them to know where to focus and act quickly to improve their impact. It also allows businesses to collaborate for faster impact.

How does TrusTrace positively impact lives and/or the environment?

We are a technology for a good impact platform. TrusTrace helps fashion companies identify ESG risk actors or value chains, then they can take action to mitigate the risks. In this way, they induce behavioral change in their value chains.

To illustrate, the fashion brand may have a net zero goal and to achieve this, it must reduce scope 3 emissions, which account for more than 90% of its emissions.

To tackle Scope 3 emissions, the fashion brand needs its suppliers to switch to renewable energy. TrusTrace helps brands identify high-emitting suppliers, so they can take action to improve their impact, ideally by helping suppliers adopt renewable energy, or if that’s not possible, moving to others suppliers.

How have you funded the business so far?

When we started in 2016, we started, but we applied and received grants in early 2017 and 2018. In 2019, we got our first investors with a funding round, and two years later, we did a Series A, so we now have big, institutional investors helping us grow and expand globally.

The Series A, which closed in October 2021, raised $6 million in growth investment and was led by The Industrial Fund And Capital Fairpointwith previous investors support the spiritsand with the support of fashion for good.