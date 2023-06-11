Frankie Bridge’s Flattering Crochet Dress Goes Straight To Our Summer Wish List

Frankie Bridge has been loving the crochet trend lately, and the star’s colorful new maxi dress is a must-have for your next vacation.

the old Saturdaysthe singer presented Mango multicolored midi dress during his weekly #FrankiesFaves and it was an instant hit with fans.

Luckily, the gorgeous vacation dress is still in stock, and it’s available in sizes 4 through 16.

The crochet dress is perfect for festivals and holidays, and the colorful design with its sheer finish can be teamed with a swimsuit for an effortless summer ensemble.

We recommend wearing the multicolored maxi with chunky white sandals or dressing it up with a pair of wedge espadrilles for a glam beach look.

Frankie shared an Instagram reel that collected her favorite vacation pieces, and the star looked as gorgeous and always as she posed in the Mango dress she wore over a pink ribbed swimsuit.

Perfectly enhancing the sleek summer look, Frankie opted for a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses and a pair of swirly earrings, as she swept her brunette locks up into a sleek bun.

The 34-year-old captioned the post, “Frankie’s favorites look a little different. Sharing my favorite looks I wore on vacation this week!”

Fans and friends were eager to share their love for Frankie’s top fashion picks. One follower wrote, “Loveee. Each. And. Every. Single. ONE!” While another wrote, “Wow! Absolutely love everything!”

Do you feel inspired? Shop more crochet dresses

Mango Geometric Print Crochet Dress Mango’s fitted crochet dress looks just as chic with strappy heels as it does with trainers.

ASOS Crochet Maxi Dress Featuring an open back and side slits, ASOS’ sheer crochet midi screams festival-glam.

Arket crochet dress For a must-have crochet dress that can be worn all year round, we love Arket’s striped midi dress. It features raised flute sleeves and scalloped details, and can be worn with sneakers, heels or boots.

H&M crocheted dress We love the mustard color of this H&M crochet knit dress and are waiting to see its gorgeous cross back.

Reformation Crochet Knit Dress Looking to invest in a timeless crochet dress to wear forever? Reformation’s crew neck midi is the one for you.

River Island Crochet Striped Dress This striped crochet dress from River Island is so flattering with its open back and bodycon fit, and it would look so good paired with sandals in the summer.

Karen Millen – Sparkly Crochet Dress Could Karen Millen’s shimmery crochet midi be more glamorous?

& Other Stories scalloped crochet dress This sheer crochet dress from & Other Stories is embellished with the most beautiful scalloped details.

M&S Crochet Tunic Dress For a vacation dress to wear to the beach or for evening wear, M&S’ loose tunic dress is a great option.

Mango openwork crochet dress The details of this openwork crochet dress are so figure-flattering. We recommend pairing the maxi with a shoulder bag, chunky sandals and gold jewelry to complete the look effortlessly.

Zimmermann crochet dress The tiered detailing of this Zimmerman crochet piece is simply amazing.

Reformation Openwork Crochet Dress For a shorter style, we love this mini open back crochet.

ME+EM Crochet Dress We can’t get enough of the magnificent multicolored print of this striped midi signed ME+EM.

Boohoo Open Back Crochet Dress Boohoo’s colorful crochet midi is a vacation essential.

Boden Crochet Dress This long sleeve mini dress from Boden ties perfectly at the waist to create the most flattering silhouette.

New Look Open Back Crochet Dress New Look’s halterneck midi dress features a crochet bodice with a floaty skirt, and the daytime style can be worn for just about any occasion.

Onia open-back crochet dress Onia’s dreamy crochet dress features a maxi length and open back – and it’s so elegant paired with chunky sandals.

