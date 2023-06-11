Fashion
Mindy Kaling’s handy hands-free bag has a chain strap
You’ve heard of the little black dress (or LBD), which is an evening wardrobe staple, but Mindy Kalings’ recent Instagram highlights the importance of its bag counterpart, the LBC. Everyone needs one small black shoulder bag.
Earlier this week, Kaling shared a photo carousel of her visit to the new Indian restaurant in Los Angeles, Baar Baar, which she described as outrageously good, adding that she had no shame in being the person who took pictures of each dish. But even among all the decadent foods, the Kalings Black Quilted Shoulder Bag stood out.
She wore the bag with a sophisticated striped button-up shirt and black trousers, making the case that it can be a business casual accessory when it has a statement chain for added glamour. To help you dress up your outfits with ease, we’ve found six shoulder bags with chain straps for as low as $20.
Black Chain Shoulder Bags Inspired by Mindy Kaling
Shoulder bags are great for dates or weddings thanks to their size, and having one in a neutral color means you never have to worry about matching it to your new dress. The quilted pattern and shiny chain shoulder strap also give it an upgrade over basic black bags and even add subtle, chic interest to every outfit.
The Kalings bag appears to be a designer, but there are many comparable and affordable styles, including this one Amazon Options which comes with an adjustable chain strap, cool metal padlock closure, and a second mini chain on the front flap for style, all for $23.
Buy it! Intrbleu Small Quilted Faux Leather Shoulder Bag$22.99 with coupon (origin $24.99); amazon.com
If you like gold more than silver, you’ll love this small quilted shoulder bag, which has a copper chain and matching twist lock closure. Perfect for nights when you don’t feel like carrying your whole wallet, it has an interior slot for the essentials: your credit card and ID. Reviewers love how lightweight it is, and one said it’s perfect for carrying to a happy hour at work.
Buy it! Sg Sugu Small Quilted Shoulder Bag$19.99; amazon.com
Are you looking for a zipper for extra security? This a quince is designed with a central zippered pocket tucked between two side panels with room for padding. It’s also made of quality Italian leather and can be converted into a shoulder bag, and the chain is topped with a leather strap for comfortable, padded two-way carrying. The quilted pattern is also a unique chevron, as opposed to the traditional diamond.
Buy it! Quince Quilted Italian Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag$119.90; quince.com
Just as your wardrobe needs an LBD, it also needs a versatile and dependable handbag and a crossbody bag with a raised chain strap is hard to beat. Shop other popular styles below!
Buy it! Steve Madden Amara-Q Quilted Convertible Shoulder Bag$70.93 (origin $118); zappos.com
Buy it! Gladdon Quilted Shoulder Bag$21.59 with coupon (origin $35.99); amazon.com
Buy it! MZ Wallace Ruby Quilted Shoulder Bag$135; nordstrom.com
