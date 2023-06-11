Jennifer Lawrence won $15,000,000 to wear the most expensive red carpet dress in Hollywood history





Jennifer Lawrence has always been terrific when it comes to red carpets. So, it was only fitting when Lawrence wore the most expensive and exquisite couture dress at the 2013 Oscars. Appearing at the gala fully dressed, the actress even won Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook. Donning the most expensive and fabulous strapless prom dress, Jennifer Lawrence stunned her fans with the exorbitant price of her outfit. Donning a $4 million blush pink Dior gown with her hair tied back, Lawrence exuded a sophisticated look. Moreover, the actress even landed a whopping $15 million deal with the fashion house the following year. Read also : I just think everyone got sick of me: Jennifer Lawrence felt she made a mistake trying to please her critics before taking a break from acting Jennifer Lawrence Wore $4 Million Dior Dress to the Oscars Stunning on the red carpet at the 2013 Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence broke Nicole Kidman’s record for wearing the most expensive outfit. Donning a $4 million dusty pink Dior dress, Lawrence drew all eyes to her. Strutting towards the room, the 32-year-old gave off a sophisticated look. Without eclipsing Dior’s fashion creation, Jennifer Lawrence accessorized her ensemble with a jewel necklace and a clutch in chromatic colors. By erasing Nicole Kidman’s tantalizing $2 million dress from the same designer that she wore to the 1997 Oscars, Lawrence set the record for herself. Jennifer Lawrence even won the Oscar for best actress in a comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook in 2013. However, as she took the stage to accept the award, the actress tripped on her train and fell face down. Although she stood up to land her Best Actress honor, her downfall brought a lot of attention to her as well as Dior. Read also : Tom Cruises’ ex-wife Nicole Kidman chose the sanctity of her family for a $109 million film that landed Kate Winslets at the Oscar Jennifer Lawrence signed a $15 million contract with Dior Obviously, tripping and falling in public is embarrassing enough for anyone. But not if you’re Jennifer Lawrence who apparently pocketed a million dollar contract after her fall. Wearing a tiered dress to the Oscars, the actress tripped over a piece of her outfit and fell down the stairs, exposing a panel of fabric. Many viewers believed the dress collapsedbut its designer insisted, It was not torn and there was no malfunction. However, after Jennifer Lawrence fell at the Oscars in the $4 million Dior gown, headlines mentioned the actress’ multi-million dollar deal with Dior for a three-year partnership. The Parisian fashion house evidently signed a whopping $15 million contract with the Hollywood actress, obliging her to wear only Dior to all public events, including red carpets and after-parties. Although the 32-year-old actress sparked endless online memes after her Oscars slump, she’s pocketed a million-dollar contract forever. Even the partnership has gone pretty well for Jennifer Lawrence, as it has paid off while constantly allowing her to be dressed in the luxury brand’s stylish designs. Learn more: I’ve got boobs and an ass: Jennifer Lawrence explained her Sl-tty Power lesbian style as she posed for glamor Source: page 6

