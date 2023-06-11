Sequoia Capital sells 10.18% stake in Go Fashion via block deal: report

Venture capital (VC) firm Sequoia Capital will sell up to 10.18% of the stake it holds in Go Fashion, the parent entity of Indian clothing brand Go Colors, via a block deal, according to CNBC-TV18.

The floor price of the joint sale will be 1,135 per share, which would mark a 5% discount to the last closing price. The total block deal size will be 624 crores, the report adds.

According to the shareholding scheme shared with BSE, Sequoia Capital, through its investment arm in India, held a total of 54,98,875 shares representing a 10.18% stake in Go Fashion as of March 31, 2023. Sequoia India is currently the largest VC company in the country and has a portfolio with assets under management of less than $9 billion.

Some of the key players in Sequoia India’s portfolio are food delivery giant Zomato, software platform Freshworks and hotel chain Oyo.

The development comes days after the global venture capital giant announced on June 5 that it plans to separate US, Chinese and Indian Southeast Asian businesses into independent companies.

In this regard, Sequoia had announced that the China and India and Southeast Asia businesses would become fully independent partnerships and become separate businesses with separate brands no later than March 31, 2024, according to a statement signed by the managing partners of Sequoia. the company Roelof Botha, China chef Neil Shen and India chef Shailendra Singh.

The company’s venture capital business in the United States and Europe will be Sequoia Capital after the separation, he added. Sequoia’s decision to end its long-term partnership with local leaders in China, India and Southeast Asia comes amid macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges that have made fundraising difficult and impacted returns venture capital funds.

The Sequoia China business will retain its existing name in Chinese and adopt the name HongShan in English. Sequoia India and Southeast Asia will become Peak XV Partners.

June 11, 2023

