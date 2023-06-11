MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Shipton’s Big R, serving you since 1949, is ALWAYS your one stop shop. From farm and ranch to sporting goods to apparel and pretty much everything in between.
We’re all about the farmer, the rancher, the sportsman, the hard worker, the bird lover, the guy under the hood, and the animal lover. Western lifestyle and beyond!
What sets you apart from the competition?
We feel we are a leader with our male customer by offering them the best brands and services: Ariat, Carhartt, Wrangler, Levi’s and many more. Our casual shoe and work boot department is a hit with many guys. Ariat, KEEN, Timberland Pro, Hey Dude, Twisted X and Muck are some of our most popular brands. We stock over 100 sizes of Original Wrangler “Cowboy Cut” jeans for men.
What brings customers back to your business?
Quality products, everyday low prices, we stand behind what we sell, good customer service, convenient locations and hours. Most stores are open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What might your customers not know about your business?
We work on electrical equipment. Over the past few years, we’ve added these Montana stores: Lewistown and Hardin. We offer a full-service e-commerce site (shiptonsbigr.com)
What makes your company a good place to work?
Our company culture, good management, good wages, consistent hours (very few layoffs), great benefits including insurance, employee discounts, time off and 401K.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is the best community out there. It’s a very well maintained city with amazing people and customers. We are honored to serve the brave people of Billings. We believe we are relevant and serve a purpose with our products and services.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
We pride ourselves on always providing our customers with clean, well-lit stores, excellent merchandising, excellent customer service and name brands.
What does it mean to be voted best of the best?
We are always honored to be recognized in the Readers’ Choice Awards. We are grateful and grateful. Thanks Billings.
What are you most proud of?
This year we are especially proud of how our customers and Big R stores in Shipton were able to partner together to raise over $34,000 to help those affected by last year’s spring flooding in the Carbon County, Stillwater County and Clark’s Fork. This included cash donations, rounding up at the cash register and partnering with our suppliers (Nucor, Cargill and OK Steel) to help provide animal feed and fencing to those affected.
74 years in business 216 N. 14th St. 2600 Gabel Rd. 1908 Main St. 301 N. 14th St.
825 NE Main St., Lewistown 2049 Sugarland Dr., Sheridan, WY (406) 252-5707 shiptonsbigr.com