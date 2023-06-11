BTS’ V Best Fashion and Red Carpet Moments: Photos, Outfits





V (whose real name is Kim Taehyung) might be the hottest member of BTS. The K-pop star is often referred to as the human Gucci by fans for his love of the high-end brand and his overall elegant sense of style. Keep reading to see BTS singers’ best red carpet moments over the years. After the rise of BTS, the K-pop sensation that includes members RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, JiminV and Jungkookthe style of the group members has evolved considerably since their debut in 2013. Specifically, V, revealed that he used to go for the British style, but his fashion sense has since changed over the years . Today, however, I try to look as comfortable and as me as possible by opting for something much more simple and relaxed, he explained during an interview with vogue korea in September 2022. It’s not that I don’t like to dress up and do my hair, he continued. Each photo shoot comes with a set concept or theme and I can just follow it there. In everyday life, however, I need to know who I am as Kim Taehyung, as an ordinary person. It’s hard for me to think about what to wear and how to present myself tomorrow. So I try to wear every day what best expresses who I am as a person or how I feel every day. V is best known for his unique and effortless outfits, and is often considered a global fashion icon. During his vogue interview, he explained that the character of V is one of many characters he has. The K-pop star explained that when it comes to music, he wants to release something different from the personality he has already shown the world. I want to present a kind of music that I have never tried before, something that is different from the style that BTS V showed, he revealed. I would think, like one of my other characters had to make a new start. On music in general, the singer-songwriter said: Music just lets us breathe, you know. I don’t think I would ever want to live in a world without music. It amplifies everything I feel in everything I do, whether it’s going to work, working, coming home, or eating. Scroll through the gallery below to see Vs’ best fashion moments over the years. To like D-14? Make sure you subscribe to our youtube channel for fun and exclusive videos with your favorite stars.

