Trump Org store sells Father’s Day products and dresses like twice-indicted Prez





donald trump is considered by some to be America’s No. 1 man – but his organization is also trying to sell him as the No. 1 dad… one your own pop can emulate with a bunch of Trump-y gear for the holidays . The Trump Org is ready for Father’s Day, emailing potential customers who might be inclined to give their daddy bear a special gift this year…in the spirit of DT himself. Indeed, they peddle Trump-inspired merchandise… so your dad can look like him. Their campaign is called Dad’s the Boss…and it’s full of stories that capture the essence of Trump. Of course, they sell red silk ties (blue ones too) that cost $125 a pop…plus, a bunch of Trump-branded items like a flask, coasters, mugs, and other trinkets that cost all under $100. As for the actual clothes…they got polo shirts and sweaters ranging from $80 to $100. There are more… besides the “Boss Dad” collection, there are also other categories called “For the Man Cave”, “Gold Dad”, “Sporty Dad” and others. All contain Trump-inspired toys and trinkets… with either his name emblazoned on his name or a “45.” Lots to choose from – however…that shit ain’t exactly cheap! Even something as simple as a hiker costs up to $65. Most items are priced almost at the level of a high-end athletic brand…as if they imagined themselves to be a competitor to Lacoste. The other thing to consider here…more Trump gets criminally charged — twice already, FWIW — the more it feels like trying to match his style is a losing man’s game. To each his own, we suppose. They wouldn’t be selling these things if people weren’t buying them – and as we know there are plenty in this country who are fiercely loyal to the ex-Prez…and continue to be so despite the accusations and growing scandals before 2024. So if you like what you see on the big guy himself…now you can try him on for size with your very own daddy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2023/06/11/trump-org-store-fathers-day-collection-clothes-dad-boss/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos