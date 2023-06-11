London Resort Wear Label SMR Days Gears for Pitti Uomo debut – WWD





LONDON – Life is truly a beach for SMR Days, a label born during the pandemic that wants to dress travelers for hot weather and solve the dilemma of looking neat in the heat. For this small indie brand, the answer lies in a lightweight wardrobe of hand-embroidered cotton and linen pieces, drawstring silk pants, kaftans and plenty of bold prints and colors inspired by regions such as Australia. India, North Africa and South America. She offers clothes with Indian tie-dye bandhani techniques; kantha embroidery; ikat weaving and block printing, and adds details such as coconut, wood or mother-of-pearl buttons. Despite travel restrictions during lockdown, the brand resonated with customers who had either decamped to warmer climes or dreamed of doing so and wondered what to wear once they landed. Founders Gautam Rajani, Adam Shapiro and Dan May also wanted to make it easier for customers to pack, so the focus is on versatile, seasonless items that can be worn in different ways. SMR Days was launched primarily as a direct-to-consumer brand, initially with Mr Porter and Matchesfashion. The retail network has since expanded to stores such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Harvey Nichols Dubai, Browns and Harrods and resort destinations such as Six Senses. The appeal has also widened. The site’s traffic is now evenly split between men and women, with the latter “drawing on the masculine aesthetic, the oversized shirts and the laid-back vibe,” Shapiro said. “It’s a masculine brand, but women wear certain pieces, like the Agadir tunic. We are optimistic about the crossover potential. Earlier this year, SMR Days unveiled a unisex eyewear collaboration with Prism, creating lenses in different colors with marbled frames with names like Ibiza, Saint-Tropez and Mykonos. For spring 2024, the label is moving up a gear. He held a rooftop presentation at the London menswear showcase last weekend featuring a collection inspired by May’s long stay in Morocco over the Christmas holidays. He swooned over all the geometric tiles and found himself wading through a sea of ​​fabrics from all over Africa. SMR Days held a presentation during the London men’s showcase and will debut at Pitti Uomo this week. The brand will debut at Pitti Uomo this season with an expanded offering of ready-to-wear and bags, as well as a new jewelry collection inspired by trinkets, bracelets and other adornments vacationers can’t seem to resist. There is also an expanded evening wear offering, with silk shirts, jackets and a larger selection of loosely woven separates as well as hand-embroidered and crocheted pieces. The brand works exclusively with natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, linen and linen. She collaborates with Maison Bengal on bags, spacious, rustic and in jute. Maison Bengal is a fair trade company that aims to fight poverty in Bangladesh. He works with mothers and young women, who make the bags by hand using traditional skills and locally grown materials. Prices range from £195 for cotton trousers or a t-shirt to £1,200 for embroidered pieces. The average price is 350 to 450 pounds. Rajani said this season the brand has added more items to the lower and upper ends of the range and is planning three drops for the upcoming season: holiday, summer and summer. Shapiro said Pitti presents a huge opportunity for a brand like SMR Days because of all the big events. “Small brands do very well around those moments of temptation,” he said.

