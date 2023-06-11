Fashion
Bhagat Textiles Engineering: yarn texturing machine for excellent weaving and inspiring fashion
Setting the stage for a dynamic textile revolution: Bhagat Textiles Engineering prepares for ITMA MILAN, 2023
Within the intricate tapestry of the textile industry, there is one jewel that shines brightly, embodying the spirit of innovation, craftsmanship and unwavering dedication. Bhagat Textiles Engineering, under the visionary leadership of Director Jitesh Bhagat, stands proudly as a testament to the pursuit of excellence and the art of turning dreams into reality.
The establishment of Bhagat Textiles Engineering dates back to the year 1985, when it first appeared on the scene as a small machinery manufacturer. What started as a humble enterprise quickly turned into a remarkable journey of growth and evolution. With an unwavering commitment to quality and a relentless pursuit of knowledge, Bhagat Textiles Engineering ventured into indigenous machinery manufacturing in 1994, a watershed moment that laid the foundation for their future success. Since then, Bhagat Textiles Engineering has embarked on a remarkable development path, accumulating invaluable experience and broadening its horizons. With each step taken, they have honed their skills, acquired specialist knowledge and refined their know-how, positioning themselves as pioneers in the industry.
Diversity and innovation define the wide range of products offered by Bhagat Textiles. With an impressive range of 14 machine types, they meet the varied needs and requirements of the ever-changing textile landscape. From their state-of-the-art texturizing machines that revolutionize the production process to the meticulously engineered dual density texturizing machine, Bhagat Textiles Engineering spares no effort to ensure that its offerings exceed expectations.
One of Bhagat Textiles Engineering’s most notable achievements is their ability to manufacture all of their products in-house, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to quality control and attention to detail. Every machine they produce bears the mark of true craftsmanship and meticulous engineering, a testament to the expertise and dedication of their team.
What sets Bhagat Textiles Engineering apart are their locally manufactured machines. With 80% of the components manufactured in-house, their machines are built to last, ensuring robustness and longevity. Plus, their outstanding after-sales service ensures that even after a decade, customers can easily obtain replacement parts, ensuring peace of mind and the longevity of their investments. A shining example of their unparalleled customer service has been witnessed during the difficult times of the pandemic.
Bhagat Textiles Engineering has broken down barriers by successfully installing machines at international customers via video conference, a feat unmatched by any other company in the market. This adaptive approach reflects their determination to go above and beyond to meet customer needs. With two factories and a production capacity of 15 DTY machines per month, Bhagat Textiles Engineering has established a strong presence both nationally and internationally. With 70% of their production exported to six countries including Bangladesh, Turkey and Egypt, they have proven themselves as a trusted global partner. Notably, Bhagat has an impressive track record, with the oldest machine operating without problems.
This exemplifies the company’s unwavering commitment to building tough, reliable machines. As the market continues to evolve, Bhagat Textiles Engineering understands the importance of staying one step ahead. By aligning their development strategies with market trends, they ensure that customers benefit from the latest advancements, thereby improving their productivity and success. In percentage terms, a customer can expect significant savings when choosing Bhagat Textiles Engineering machinery. With a remarkable 60-65% reduction in electricity consumption compared to other machines in the industry, Bhagat Textiles Engineering machines are designed to maximize efficiency and minimize operating costs.
This translates into tangible benefits for customers, as they can recoup their return on investment (ROI) in a remarkably short time frame of 2.5 years. One of the most outstanding features of Bhagat Textiles Engineering machines is their consistent performance with the same level of electricity consumption even when running 24 hours a day. This exceptional performance sets them apart from their competitors and highlights the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled efficiency and cost savings to its customers. Although Bhagat Textiles Engineering does not currently offer machines specifically designed for non-woven textiles, they cater to the technical textiles industry. With a range of machines including cable, TFO and double density machines, Bhagat Textiles Engineering meets the demands of this growing sector.
By listening carefully to customer feedback and tailoring their offerings accordingly, Bhagat Textiles Engineering continues to be a driving force for positive change in the industry. Bhagat Textiles Engineering is eagerly preparing to make a lasting impression at ITMA Milan. One of the highlights that will undoubtedly attract attention is their automatic shrinkage machine, Yogo Heater, a unique Godet Feed product ever made in India. This revolutionary machine stands out from its foreign counterparts for its exceptional energy savings and ease of maintenance. In conclusion, Bhagat Textiles Engineering envisions a future of rapid growth and market adaptation, aiming to double its annual machine output within a few years. Their commitment to providing Indian technology at an affordable price sets them apart in the industry. Renowned for reliability and customer satisfaction, Bhagat Textiles Engineering has mastered the art of machine building. They constantly remain at the forefront of technological advances, embodying innovation and excellence. Under the visionary leadership of Director Jitesh Bhagat, the company’s passion, creativity and unwavering commitment inspire the fashion industry and set new standards of distinction.
With an ever-changing textile landscape, Bhagat Textiles Engineering weaves a tale of success, driven by its continuous pursuit of knowledge and dedication to pushing boundaries.
|
