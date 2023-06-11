What We Wear at Seeley Library: Exam Season Fashion Put to the Test





I ventured into the library that was once voted Cambridge’s best-dressed place to study to see if I could catch some of Sidgwick’s stylish students at their worst. Many of the mildly stressed students I ambushed claimed that I found them on a fashion day, before tentatively allowing myself to photograph them. That said, none of these self-proclaimed mid-rise cuts resembled the pajama-oriented outfits that often haunt my college library. Instead, these students donned a wide variety of outfits, proving that there’s no one way to look good while studying.



No exam session fit is complete without a padded backpack Know Tucker

An assortment of comfy sweaters and comforting items were worn well in the Seeley, paired with a variety of quirky graphics and unique slogans. The loose silhouette extended to quarter zips and cardigans, a Sidge-boy staple. Grandad pattern knits and tactical fleece pullovers were paired with baggy pants in various complementary colors. When something as small as sitting in the wrong seat or getting too cold can derail the hours-long study session you had planned, comfortable clothes are essential. Slightly flared leggings and long, puffy skirts were unabashedly paired with Birkenstocks or Crocs, a bit halfway between comfort and fashion (unfortunately not pictured).



A tank top that hasn’t seen the light of the Lolas all term will still be perfect for the Seeleys Nyahalo Tucker

Tank tops that could no longer adorn the Lolas dance floor were repurposed, paired with joggers and hoodies. Corsets and lace vests also changed from going out to study wear. Items were still classic in style with low-rise cargos and pants, reminiscent of a not-so-distant era when Thursday mornings were all about breastfeeding hangovers, not past papers.



Floral midi skirts are making a comeback for summer Nyahalo Tucker

Others engaged in more studious aesthetics. Boxy blazers layered over v-neck sweaters and pinstripe dress pants. Heeled ankle boots and loafers allow for a deceptively confident stride, while perfectly distressed leather trench coats allow the wearer to present themselves as if they’re on top of things effortlessly. Quickly put together business casual outfits allow conscientious students more time to read (or at least pretend to read) the many books on their reading lists, while reaching their latest guesses on time.



A baggy jacket or blazer is the obvious choice for the capricious weather conditions of an exam. Nyahalo Tucker

Large hoodies were regularly seen in tandem with lightweight cotton shorts in a somewhat pious summer offering, using outfits to manifest a quick transition into a carefree post-exam existence.



You Can’t Go Wrong With An Oversized Hoodie In Exam Time Nyahalo Tucker

People wore provocative spring colors and patterns under bright crocheted pieces; despite the damp weather, some were timidly pulling their linen pants out of hibernation.



Headphones are an integral part of any outfit worthy of Seeley Nyahalo Tucker

Classic library accessories were very popular, clear proof that with headphones wrapped around the neck, anything can fit in the library. Tote bags containing only a half-finished eraser and a pretentious (unread) novel have been replaced by large shoulder bags and backpacks, filled with library books, essay plans and detailed notes. Overall, the Seeley enthusiasts I met illustrated that exam season fashion is different for everyone. Some people become inseparable from their emotional support. Some people start dressing for the vacation they just booked months in advance, and for some the only thing that separates their fitness from their going out attire is the wired headphones on their head and the handmade iced coffee. Either way, at Seeley, it’s clear that just because you’re going through a tough time doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to too.

