Kate Middleton wears flippy miniskirt to dance with Prince Louis’ godfather





It’s almost Wimbledon season, which marks one of the hottest affairs of the year for the Princess of Wales. Known for her fit and flare dresses, colorful courtside ensembles and beautifully tailored summer suits, elegant Princess Catherine was often joined at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club by her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and her look-alike sister, Pippa. WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best fashion moments at Wimbledon Princess Kate’s daring sartorial choices have long reigned supreme among a white Wimbledon fleet, and a series of unearthed photos prove Prince William’s wife has always been a stylish It-girl. Travel back to 2006, five years before the Prince and Princess of Wales were married. Kate Middleton, then 24, was spotted dancing at the Sony Ericsson WTA Tour pre-Wimbledon party hosted by Sir Richard Branson at The Roof Gardens. ©Getty Kate Middleton attends the Sony Ericsson WTA Tour pre-Wimbledon party hosted by Sir Richard Branson on June 22, 2006. Princess Kate wore a freakish floral miniskirt for the glamorous occasion, layering her summer outfit with a plunging linen jacket fastened with black buttons. ©Getty Kate was seen dancing with nightclub owner Guy Pelly In the must-have 2000s trend, the royal wore pointy-toe kitten heels and styled her chocolate brown tresses in bouncy curls as she twirled on the dance floor with one of Prince William’s closest friends. SEE:Princess Kate is an island goddess in strapless beach dress from unearthed vacation photos ©Getty Kate and Guy hit the dance floor Kate’s dance partner was Guy Pellyan entrepreneur and former nightclub owner who became godfather to Prince Louis. ©Getty The royal wore a silk floral skirt and a short linen jacket to dance with Prince William’s friend Who is Guy Pelly? Guy is one of Prince William and Princess Kate’s closest inner circle friends. A childhood friend of Prince William and Prince Harry, Guy not only helped organize William’s bachelor party, but William and Harry later served as ushers for his own nuptials to Elizabeth Wilson in 2014. ©Getty Guy Pelly is part of Prince William’s circle of close friends Guy’s friendship with the Prince of Wales dates back to 2001, when they met on a fox hunt, and they’ve been involved in each other’s life stages ever since. ©Getty Guy Pelly is godfather to Prince Louis of Wales In the past Guy had a reputation as a ‘party animal’ and was often seen spending evenings with the Princes at Mahiki, Whiskey Mist and Tonteria in London – celebrity hotspots which he opened and managed. The London aristocrat, whose mother, Lady Carolyn Herbert, was a close friend of the late Princess Diana, has always remained fiercely loyal to princes and rarely talks about them in public. Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

