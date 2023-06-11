Wake Forest, Virginia Off to Omaha!





Support |NCAA Information Page |Statistics GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference will feature a quarter of this year’s Men’s College World Series field as top-seeded Wake Forest and No. 7 Virginia clinched their tickets to Omaha in emphatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. Virginia (50-13) beat ACC Coastal Division rival Duke 12-2 on Sunday in the deciding Game 3 of their Super Regional series in Charlottesville, while the Demon Deacons (52-10) went to Alabama 22-5 to complete a two-game sweep in historic fashion. The Cavaliers will face No. 2 seed Florida (50-15) in their College World Series opener, which opens Friday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. The Demon Deacons will draw an opening date against the winner of the Texas-Stanford Super Regional. The Longhorns (39-20) held a 1-0 lead over the Cardinal (38-17) heading into Game 2 today. The determination of the order of matches in the first round of the Mens College World Series, Friday (June 16) and Saturday (June 17), will be announced on Monday. The ESPN family of networks andncaa.com/mcwswill post MCWS game dates and times as they become available. Interestingly, the ACC will be represented at this year’s CWS by the two programs that own the conferences two previous NCAA titles. Wake Forest will return to Omaha for the first time since winning the CWS in 1955 and for the third time overall. Virginia will represent the ACC for the sixth time. All CWS Cavaliers appearances have come since 2009, including the 2015 National Championship year. Wake Forest recorded record offensive numbers individually and as a team in Sundays past the Crimson Tide. Demon Deacon third baseman Brock Wilken hit three home runs to become the ACC’s all-time leader with 70. Wilken passed previous co-league record holders Anthony Maisano (Georgia Tech/ Wake Forest, 1986-90) and JD Drew (Florida State, 1995-97), who each finished their college careers with 69 homers. Additionally, Wilkens’ 30 home runs this season are just shy of the ACC single-season record of 31 set by Drew in 1997. The Demon Deacons’ nine home runs against Alabama on Sunday tied the NCAA tournament single-game record and were two shy of the ACC’s one-game mark. The 22 points scored by Demon Deacons were the second in a single game in NCAA Tournament history. After losing their Super Regional opener to Duke 5-4 on Friday, Virginia roared to score a total of 26 points in their next two games. The Jake Gelof Cavaliers will head to Omaha as the school’s single-season home run record holder (23 in 2023) and RBI career leader (185). Starting pitcher Brian Edgington went the distance on the mound for the Cavaliers on Sunday, striking out a season-high 11 batters while allowing just two earned runs. The ACC has placed at least one team in each of the past 17 College World Series (no CWS has taken place in 2020 due to the pandemic), and several conference teams have made the trip to Omaha 11 over the course of this period. A total of 31 ACC teams, nearly a quarter of the total field, have earned CWS spots since 2006. A total of 107 ACC teams have won NCAA bids over the past 14 tournament years. The ACC’s current 14 teams have a combined 101 College World Series appearances. Eight ACC teams have been selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The ACC has placed at least six teams in the NCAA Tournament for 19 consecutive years. It was the seventh year since 2010 that at least eight ACC teams have landed spots on the court.

