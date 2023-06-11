Amazon has so many patriotic 4th of July styles under $45

Are you planning to spend your 4th of July by the pool, at the beach, near a lake or in the mountains? No matter where you choose to celebrate Independence Day or how do you watch fireworks or toast back, there are two key elements to planning a patriotic outfit to wear on Independence Day: And comfortable.





Amazon has a ton of patriotic options like flowy summer dresses and comfy crew necks, which will keep you cool during daytime celebrations and around the fire pit at night, too. From subtle red, white and blue finds to brave and bold styles with stars and stripes, salute our nation’s flag with these 4th of July outfits.





Below, you’ll find a variety of dresses and tops that are perfect for working out on the 4th of July and any other day of the year. Each pick is under $45 and super ventilated so you can stay cool all summer long.





Chuntianaran sleeveless long dress

The Chuntianaran Sleeveless Maxi Dress is the definition of airy as a cotton blend maxi printed with a stars and stripes pattern from shoulder to toe. It has a weathered look that gives a rustic feel appropriate for a long day spent grilling outside, and it’s a great pool cover in a pinch! A customer called it’s a staple of Florida summers.





BUY IT: $34.98; Amazon





For G and PL American Flag Maxi Dress

Stars above, stripes below! This 95% polyester, 5% spandex maxi is the next best thing to the American flag itself. It has a comfortable, loose fit and a relatively high, modest neckline. If you prefer a different design, there are six other patriotic designs.





BUY IT: $24.99; Amazon





Long summer bohemian dress Zesica

For those looking for a more subtle patriotic look, the Long summer bohemian dress Zesica has a barely there blue and white floral print while the rest of the dress is red. Crafted from lightweight rayon, this ruched dress has two flirty ruffles and a long hem that cuts just before the ankle, so it pairs well with a flat shoe or comfy sandal. A reviewer said they love to wear the dress on hot summer nights, beach trips, festivals etc.





BUY IT: $43.69 with coupon (origin $50.99); Amazon





Casual Crew Neck Long Sleeve Dressmine

Those summer days down south sure are hot and humid, but if you catch a chill once it’s time to watch the fireworks, this lightweight crewneck provides just enough warmth without being too heavy. or suffocating. It is made of 60% polyester and 36% cotton, so it is quite breathable and the fabric itself is light and stretchy.





BUY IT: $26.99 (original $48); Amazon





For G and PL Sleeveless side slit maxi dress

With a halter style, this American flag dress is a maxi, but it’s meant to be tied at the bottom as it’s on the longer side. There’s also a fun keyhole cutout in the back, which helps keep you cool at the beach or by the lake.





BUY IT: $24.99; Amazon





Chouyatou long striped cotton shirt dress

If you want to keep your 4th of July cut patriotic but without the stars and stripes, the Chouyatou Striped Cotton Maxi Shirt Dress is extremely versatile and can be worn all summer long. Available in blue and white or red and white stripes (as well as other non-patriotic colors as well), this cotton shirt dress has all the look and feel of a classic linen dress, but for less than $30 . It even has pockets, like a real lapel shirt!





BUY IT: $25.50; Amazon





Halife Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress

Put red in red, white and blue with this spaghetti strap A-line dress. It has button closures that run all the way down the front, and yes, it has pockets! For Independence Day, try pairing it with a white wedge or sandal. A five-star reviewer called it the perfect summer dress, adding that it fits like a glove and the straps are adjustable. The same buyer noted that the dress is not transparent, it is comfortable, [and] it’s a great length so it doesn’t blow up even on crazy windy days.





BUY IT: $26.89 with coupon (origin $33.99); Amazon





Cocoleggings Star Pullover Sweater

It can be a sweater, but paired with denim shorts or over a maxi dress, this off-the-shoulder sweater is made from a lightweight knit that’s perfect for Southern summer nights. With a wide v-neckline and a bold flag pattern, it can easily be worn as a beach or pool cover-up.





BUY IT: $29.99 (original $39.99); Amazon





Anrabees One Shoulder Ruffle Summer Dress

Is it possible that the most perfect summer dress in the world costs less than $45? Crafted from 100% lightweight rayon, this off-the-shoulder ruffle dress screams summer in its bright red hue, making it the perfect look for Independence Day. Only the bottom skirt is lined, so it’s airy, but not transparent. If you want to up the party factor, pair it with Americana accessories like a white sandal and a blue bag.





BUY IT: $43.99 (original $52.99); Amazon





Oioloyjm Denim Jumpsuit

What’s more American than denim? This denim dress is about as patriotic as it gets with blue and white stars on the straps and red and white stripes on the bodice. Perfect for a 4th of July spent on the lake or a backyard BBQ, pair it with a white tee or tank top underneath and be sure to fill the pockets with koozies.





BUY IT: $16.58; Amazon





Kirundo short-sleeved slip dress

Keep your 4th of July party outfit simple with this monochrome slip dress, available in plain white, wine red, blue, navy or light blue with a star pattern. It has a modest v-neckline and fold-over sleeves that hit just above the elbow, so it’s versatile enough to wear to nearly any Independence Day festivity.





BUY IT: $33.51 with coupon (origin $58.99); Amazon





PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

For chicer 4th of July celebrations spent at the country club or a morning brunch, the PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress adds just the right amount of drama to an otherwise monochromatic look. Available in checkered red or multiple shades of checkered blue, it’s a true midi dress, with the hemline falling just above the calf, so it pairs well with a low heel or wedge. If you prefer this puff sleeve dress in solid white or solid red, you can also get it without the plaid pattern.





BUY IT: $44.99; Amazon