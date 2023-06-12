BBefore French tennis star Suzanne Lenglen boarded an ocean liner in 1926 to take her to New York (where she would embark on the lucrative tour of the United States that arguably established tennis as a profession) , she was asked about her fitness level.

I don’t know, she replied. I haven’t played for months. Instead, she said, she had been shopping. You should see my black and white evening dress. It’s a masterpiece.

It was a typical response to the glamorous Lenglen, after whom the second-largest court at the French Open, the Stade Roland Garros, is named. A court that last week saw drama like American Taylor Fritz returned the sting of a noisy crowd, and where surprise finalist Karolina Muchova performed.

Lenglen, says the divine, was the world’s first sports celebrity, his fame eclipsing even that of baseballs Babe Ruth or boxers Jack Dempsey. For seven years as the world number 1, she won the singles title six times at Wimbledon, twice won the French Championship hat-trick (singles, doubles and mixed doubles), won gold at the Olympic Games in 1920 and lost only one only match throughout her short post-World War I career (she controversially withdrew from the match due to illness).

But Lenglen, who was born in Paris in 1899 and spent her summers on the Côte d’Azur where she perfected herself under the tutelage of her often tyrannical father, did not conquer the world solely by her athletic abilities (even if Debussy l ‘did compose a ballet influenced by his prowess). Her charisma, unorthodox charm and hedonism helped her stay in the gossip columns, but it was her sense of style that had as big an impact as her talent on the pitch and her career path that marked the era.

At a time when women’s sports suits were bulky and restrictive in the name of modesty, Lenglen forgoes corsets and petticoats. Wimbledon’s first fashion scandal, much of which was due to the vigorous dress rules of the All England Clubs, saw Lenglen arrive for her debut in 1919 in a low-cut dress and rolled stockings; an outfit deemed indecent by the London press.

Suzanne Lenglen at Wimbledon in 1925. Photograph: Everett Collection Historical/Alamy

Although she wore a slouch hat on this occasion, Lenglen will present shortly after his signature garment: the much-emulated bandeau scarf. Lenglens’ original take saw her wrap two yards of colorful chiffon around her neat flapper bob. Sometimes the headband was polka dot or adorned with diamonds; at other times she assign it to a color code whichever turn she played: orange for the first, crimson for the second.

She wore fur coats and ermine stoles matches and sipped brandy with lips painted bright red during shifts. His short-sleeved dresses gave way to sleeveless ones. The result: a deep tan she popularized even before Coco Chanels 1923 yacht trip. In collaboration with the Parisian courtier Jean Patou, of whom she was the muse and who dressed her on and off the court, Lenglen was the muse of an avant-garde casual sport style. The look became de rigueur in the 20th century for the upper classes, before becoming more democratic, and is becoming commonplace today (in addition to presaging Athleticsalthough I refuse to blame Lenglen for Lululemon).

Patou, dubbed the most stylish man in Europe, then dressed Lenglen in a liberating pleated calf-length skirt to play in, an item of clothing that transformed into everyday wear.

Lenglens’ influence on the changing status of tanned skin saw a renaissance in swimwear design, which exposed more and more skin. His iconic white sneakers inspired unisex Lenglen shoe spin-offs a forerunner of the Adidas Stan Smith which retailers have described as light, stylish and practical. The feminine form was liberated. British tailor John Redfern may have been the first to design women’s sportswear in the 1870s, but it was Patou and Lenglen and the more androgynous, comfortable cuts of Coco Chanel, in particular, that saw him prevail.