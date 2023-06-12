Fashion
Jennifer Lopez shows off her sensational legs in a strapless red dress with feather trim
Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram with a series of snaps as she donned a strapless red dress trimmed with red feathers as she promoted her Delola cocktail line.
The 53-year-old superstar – who is married to Ben Affleck, 50 – captioned the post, “Brunch Time Feeling Bella Berry”, along with several photos as she held a glass containing her cocktail concoction.
She added the hashtags, #SundayFunday and #DelolaLife while branding @Delola, the cocktail brand she launched earlier this year.
“Delola is supposed to feel like the girl from her hometown who goes to the Italian coast and has the best time dancing on tables, and she mixes with people,” Lopez said. Food & Wine in April of its brand goal for the cocktail line.
The New York native completed her sleek ensemble with red strappy heels and wore multiple rings. She wore her light brown locks with her shiny locks cascading around her face, with gold hoop earrings.
Glam girl: Jennifer Lopez, 53, took to Instagram on Sunday with a series of snaps as she donned a strapless red dress trimmed with red feathers as she promoted her Delola cocktail line
Lopez is mother to twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54. Affleck is a father of three with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51 – daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11. .
The post came a day after Lopez was spotted with her children in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The Maid In Manhattan actress put on an elegant presentation in a patterned maxi dress and platform heels for her midday outing with her twins.
Upon arriving at the restaurant, the singer was spotted opening the doors to help her children out of the car.
Block hitmaker Jenny looked effortlessly stylish in the colorful dress with a collar and button-down tunic style.
The Mother star who wore 70s-inspired brown corduroy flared pants as she ran errands on Thursday was seen carrying a red Hermès handbag to match the colors of the rest of her outfit.
The Hustlers alum also donned a pair of white sandals with a sculptural shaped heel and silver logo detailing adorning the platform.
She tossed her light brown tresses into a sleek bun atop her head to show off a pair of gold double hoop earrings.
Trending: The superstar – who is married to Ben Affleck, 50 – posed in several photos as she held a glass containing her cocktail concoction
Stylish: She wore her light brown locks with her shiny locks cascading around her face
On the rise: Instagram page for singer’s new cocktail line has over 100,000 followers
The Bronx native further accessorized with various gold chunky link bracelets and statement rings decorating her white manicured hands.
For makeup, she rocked a minimal yet radiant glam with a peachy pink blush and a glossy mauve pink lip.
At one point, the entrepreneur sported a pair of aviator sunglasses tinted in sunset colors and thin silver frames.
Her son Max, who made his acting debut in Lopez’s film Marry Me, was spotted in a black graphic tee and khaki green joggers.
He also wore a pair of black and white checkered Vans sneakers and a tan baseball cap.
Lopez shares her twin children with singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, 54, whom she married from 2004 to 2014.
In February 2008, they welcomed Emme, a teenager who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns and Max.
In the spring of 2021, the dancer rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck and got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.
Dazzling: Lopez was spotted with her children in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Maid In Manhattan actress looked stylish in a patterned maxi dress and platform heels for her midday outing with her twins, Max and Emme Muniz, both 15.
Cool Shades: At one point, the entrepreneur wore a pair of aviator sunglasses tinted in sunset colors and thin, silver frames.
Effortless and Stylish: Block hitmaker Jenny looked effortlessly stylish in the colorful dress with a collar and button-up tunic style.
Chic heels: The Hustlers alum also donned a pair of white sandals with a sculptural shaped heel and silver details of the designer’s logo adorning the platform
Gold plated: She tossed her light brown tresses into a sleek bun atop her head to show off a pair of gold double hoop earrings. The Bronx native further accessorized with various chunky gold chain link bracelets and statement rings decorating her white manicured hands
The couple recently bought a Beverly Hills mansion with over $60 million after a year-long search for their perfect love nest.
They handed over $60.85 million in cash for the stunning 46,000 square foot mansion, according to TMZ.
The deal only lasted a week and the pair paid nearly $15 million below the asking price of $75 million.
It first hit the market in 2018 for $135 million, but that price was nearly halved when it re-listed this year.
The house called “Wallingford Estate” sits on a 5 acre promontory and has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.
