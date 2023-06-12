Fashion meets digital innovation – Rain





In a revolutionary movement that marries the physical and digital realms of fashion, Louis Vuitton embarks on an extraordinary creative journey with Web.3 technology. The result is the VIA Treasure Chesta digital masterpiece transcending traditional boundaries and inviting fashion enthusiasts to embark on a journey of wonder, exploration and endless possibilities. VIA Treasure Chest For more than 160 years, Louis Vuitton has been synonymous with innovation and creativity, continually pushing the boundaries of design. The iconic Louis Vuitton trunk has become an emblem of sophistication and know-how. Today, the Maison presents the VIA treasure chest, its first foray into the digital realm, redefining the concept of luxury travel and opening up new horizons. VIA Treasure Chest Designed for those looking to traverse new dreams and realities, this digital trunk is a gateway to an extraordinary world where fashion and technology converge. Inspired by the House’s heritage, the VIA treasure chest is poised to energize future creative endeavors and drops, seamlessly blending exceptional products with digital culture. On June 8, Louis Vuitton will launch a dedicated registration page on its website, offering a unique opportunity to secure one of VIA’s coveted treasure chests. Limited to just a few hundred pieces, these trunks will act as portals to a fascinating realm, unveiling exclusive products and immersive experiences through a series of progressive drops scheduled throughout the year. Very researched With a price of 39,000, VIA Treasure Chests are sought-after collectibles and coveted keys to unlocking a world of digital wonders. Each trunk is a secure and permanent property, guaranteeing an exclusive and immersive journey. Through VIA Treasure Chests, Louis Vuitton will unveil a series of digital keys owners can purchase, unlocking a treasure trove of unseen collectibles. Each digital collectible will come with a physical counterpart, allowing owners to experience the best of both worlds. The VIA Treasure Trunk marks a new era of limitless possibilities for fashion enthusiasts, collectors and innovators. It allows owners to marvel and stroll through the captivating world of Louis Vuitton, fostering connections, expanding horizons and creating a sense of shared community. As VIA Treasure Trunk owners dissect the clues and embark on their digital journey, they will have the privilege of sharing Maison’s exclusive creations with their own circles. As of June 8, the VIA treasure chest will be available on louisvuitton.com in certain countries, including the United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Australia. Stay connected with @LouisVuitton and follow the hashtag #LouisVuittonVIA for the latest updates and to join VIA Treasure Trunk’s extraordinary journey. Get ready to enter a realm where fashion and technology merge to create a truly unforgettable experience.

