Rome’s dress code surprises Australian tourists





An Australian woman has warned other tourists to plan their outfits carefully after being barred from visiting several major Rome attractions. In a video shared on TikTok, 26 Jacki Hodge shared a photo of a dress she wore while exploring the ancient city recently. During the 46-second clip, she said girls who also like to wear dresses in Europe should listen as she explains how this item of clothing got her into trouble. Hodge said her dress, taken during a day of sightseeing in Rome, looked great in the photos but wasn’t modest enough. As a result, she was not allowed to enter the Pantheon, the Vatican, or the Museum of the Dead. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Hodge admitted that she was unaware that certain attractions in Italy had dress requirements and wanted to share information learned firsthand. You can’t get your shoulders out, you can’t get your breasts out, and you definitely can’t have any cutouts. Also, my dress was backless, she said. Unfortunately I didn’t bring a scarf, jacket or anything to cover myself up and you would have been fine if you wanted to bring something like that. @jetsetting_jacki Tip: don’t dress like a hoe in Europe, at least not during the day when you want to visit churches and monuments. You also get some funny looks sometimes in crop tops and short shorts etc, so take care and dress appropriately. #europesummer #traveltipsandhacks #europetravel #cheap travel #solotravel original sound – Jetsetting Jacki In particular, Hodge said, visitors were required to cover their knees to enter the Museum of the Dead, so travelers should bring clothing that meets those requirements. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Luckily, Hodge said, she was able to visit many of the city’s landmarks and wasn’t upset that she had to wait outside while her friends explored the iconic buildings. The video has been viewed nearly 2 million times and garnered thousands of comments. Some viewers said they would have been caught off guard by the requirement to cover up. I never would have thought of that, thank you! wrote one person. Others, however, were shocked. Hodge and other travelers were unaware of these rules, especially when it came to religious sites or ancient buildings. One said it’s quite common with religious buildings and another shared a seemingly obvious piece of advice: Basically, if you want to enter a church, dress like you’re going to a church. Another person said his ignorance seemed almost intentional. I have the impression that people refuse to do research before moving. I went to Rome, and the first thing I read was about dresses that fit churches, they wrote. In Hodges’ defense, many parts of Italy have cracked down on dress codes and other rules that target disruptive tourist behavior. In the coastal seaside town of Sorrento, the mayor reportedly said wearing togs in public or men walking around topless was widespread indecent behavior.

