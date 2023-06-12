Martine Rose Spring/Summer 2024 London Fashion Week

Martine Rose, the London master of men’s fashion, is doing it again. By heading to a North London community hall, the designer proves that she is one of the few who can summon the glitz of the British fashion scene to the depths of the city for a show, just as she l did last season at Pitti Uomo.

Such prowess and impact is Rose’s niche. It takes a much-loved name to draw the whole crowd, and as we climbed into the community hall – with pints of Stella Artois and bags of Irish Tayto crisps in hand – it became clear that this was all about family, celebrating a cherished London.

More on that point, Rose’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection was an ode to what makes London great. He brought people together through the power of community and nuanced understandings of dressing for the occasion. For SS24, it was a big London rave.

However, the codes were not self-explanatory. Look further and you will find them, as there is a cultural reference in the hi-vis jacket (not worn with the hi-vis pants, may we add), the floral cropped tank top, the use of acid green on the shirts baggy wears on silky nightgowns and teeming chrome psychedelia on elongated boyfriend shirts. The attitude was comfort and familiarity: Martine Rose as you know and love her, only brought back to London, the designer’s hometown, for Londoners, by Londoners.

This resulted in a lot of portability. While many elements were bold, nothing was too offbeat. Take the bright yellow bomber jacket, for example, which was covered in beer bottle caps and punk-rocker Camden safety pins. It was paired with gray cut-out jogging shorts, accented with a varsity-style Martine Rose logo. Instead, an extravagant faux jacket adorned with suede pockets was worn with a humble pair of straight-leg, light blue jeans, the latter buckled towards the wrist. The red work jacket, cut from a tough and durable cordura-like material but cinched in at the waist and revealing enough to show off the floral shirt underneath, particularly stood out to us.

Martine Rose SS24 was the perfect exercise to find a balance between restraint and rowdy. It’s the same philosophy when it comes to shoes, because the designer took it familiarly Nike Silhouette Shox MR4 (which was informed by formal cues) and covered in paint splatters. Likewise, she also previewed upcoming designs from Martine Rose’s “Coming Up Roses” collection for Clarks, with a men’s Oxford and a women’s heeled loafer, both presented in black leather and deceptively exotic catches.

For Hypebeast, this was Martine Rose at her best. But here’s what the designer had to say herself, about how she took over from Pitti to deliver her standout show today:

Hypebeast: How has it been since Pitti Uomo? Martine Rose: Pitti was such an amazing experience on so many levels. It is such a prestigious platform and it was an honor to participate; I was way out of my comfort zone – obviously – because I was showing in another city and I didn’t know how I was going to convey all these ideas and moods [to Florence]. I underestimated it, how visible it all was. I just went with it. But since then, the response has been incredible. It raised my profile to those who may not have seen my shows or perhaps paid attention to them before. I’m really happy to be back in London. I know now that I can go to other cities and transport him there; other cities are exciting but i will always be there [in London]. So did you approach SS24 differently? Pitti felt like an experience that I was able to do and create this…pretty glam experience. It was very Italian, it was really for this city; I wanted to interact with people and all that kind of stuff to respect Italian culture. Coming back to the UK, I wanted a completely different feeling. It’s another city, it’s much more intimate in terms of space. There was an intimacy in Florence, but there was also a distance. It was very grand. It was! And I wanted a different experience bringing it back here. Florence was a particular reference to Italian club culture, and bringing it back to the UK is also a reference to club culture – but completely different. And also community. There were specific places in the UK to go clubbing – community centres, youth centres, ballrooms, all that sort of thing. It’s pretty low-fi I guess, because it’s in a community center in Highgate. Community centers were, at one time, very British places. But with each wave of immigration, each community has made its community center, there are Poles, Turks, West Indians, Africans. Each community can relate to a community center. I like creating this world for a minute. I want to attract people. The links between a community center and dance culture are clear — is this what you are ultimately exploring? Yeah. These places are for many different important things; they were used to serve the community, whatever it was. At one time, they were really important centers of culture, of musical culture. How do these themes fit into the collection itself? I have things that are circular, things I’m into all the time. I’m still into club music and culture. There are things that people will see and say, “Yeah, I get it. But I wouldn’t say I designed in space; you’re not going to see club attire. So what was the point of view for SS24? We’ve taken a lot of women’s clothing and applied it to menswear, a lot of stately feminine cuts, A-line cuts on masculine pieces. Draping is explored in couture, which is traditionally a feminine code. But it’s on the shoulders… We have the impression that we find things. I’m excited about the style. There is a feeling of being second-hand and being loved. Linen suits, classic summer suits that have been given special treatment in the sun. Denim that is well worn. Baseball caps are cut and frayed. It’s a feeling of love. Fashion is more fluid than ever. I guess that’s not where you intend to go, but how do you interpret it and respond to it? I don’t care how people want to interpret my clothes. It’s not for everyone, and it is for some. It’s that simple. I love menswear and I love womenswear, and I love the tension of putting the two together. A man who dresses as a woman is sexy, a woman who dresses as a man is sexy. Your collections are quite sexy – it’s not sex appeal, but rather subverted, bizarre, awkward and kinky. I like kinks. I like what it brings. It’s an attitude, right? I try to embody an attitude that feels real; there is confidence in men who feel sexy and confident and convincing. No disguise, it’s a real proposition. Don’t be provocative for fun! Not be provocative. I think it’s a genuine proposition. I ask a question there: it is, is it possible? I like people talking about it. I like women in dresses, of course. And there’s a conversation about women in men’s clothing that sounds familiar now, but it’s still a proposition for women, [to] feel strong and sexy. These are constant themes of the brand. How is it developed for SS24? There are new silhouettes that I have never pushed before – A-line silhouettes look very new to me. Hope this sounds new and familiar. And for the Nike Shox MR4 collaboration – how does it fit into the collection? Well, it’s not paint splatter… It’s based on goalie gloves. Everything comes from football. That’s about it. Sportswear has always been part of my collections. It underpins street culture, youth culture, London culture. They have always been part of this fashion repertoire. The MR4 is based on a smart shoe, turning a smart last into a trainer. That’s really it, and I can’t not have a trainer now.

Martine Rose SS24 can be seen in the gallery above.