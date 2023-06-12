Tracee Ellis Ross takes a fashion risk in a red and black polka dot dress while stepping out in New York

Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her sleek sense of style in a red and black polka dot dress, complete with blue collar, while out in New York on Saturday afternoon.

The 50-year-old actress, known for her dynamic fashion looks, styled her eye-catching ensemble with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, black sunglasses and matching heels.

As she strutted down the street, carrying an asymmetrical handbag, the Black-ish star wowed with her dark locks slicked back into a sleek high ponytail.

Her glamorous makeup consisted of bronzer for a sunkissed glow, nude lipstick and a generous swipe of blush on her cheekbones.

Fans excitedly took her picture on the street as she smiled at onlookers as she walked out of a building.

On Sunday, she recalled her “greatest career highlight” during an interview with Variety.

‘Win the Golden Globe [for Black-ish], she exclaimed. “I had never been to the Emmys. I couldn’t do a late night talk show.

The performer revealed that while starring on his show, Girlfriends, which ran for eight seasons between 2000 and 2006, talent Jay Lenos once told his publicist, “We love Tracee.” Call us when she lands a role we care about.

“That moment at the Golden Globes really changed my career. I was always the same person. But it changed other things,” she told the outlet.

When asked what she hates most about Hollywood, the Los Angeles native replied, “The hard part is that there are a lot of frustrating moments.” You oppose a system that, honestly, is not made for expansive liberation.

“Fortunately, I come from a family where I was taught not only to know who I am, but also to grow and become who I am, to trust who I am and to use my voice. so as not to be afraid of authority.,’ she continued.

The legendary singer’s daughter Diana Ross has insisted that “Hollywood doesn’t scare her”, that she is confident in who she is, that she uses her voice and that she “is not afraid of the authority”.

As to whether she has any career regrets, the star looked back with pride on her “incredible run”.

‘I did eight years on Girlfriends and eight years on Black-ish. It’s 16 years of my life,” Tracee said. Since Black-ish, I’ve done three movies and released a podcast and have a hair business. I stayed quite busy.

And, she still thinks the entertainment industry is “meant to support creative dreams.”

“There’s a sense of being able to tell stories that expand humanity and our understanding of ourselves and others,” she said. “And when entertainment is done right, it has the ability to open minds and hearts and truly change the course of the world.”

Tracee pointed out that “there are studies that say culture drives politics.”