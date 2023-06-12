Martine Rose presents SS24 at Fashion Week





Martine Rose showed off her highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2024 collection at London Fashion Week this season and between Clarks teasers, the Nike collaboration and the community-focused venue, there was plenty to unbox. An ode to the humble community center and all that it encompasses, the showcase took place at St Joseph’s Paris Center, a stone’s throw from the designer’s Crouch Hill studio. Offering a contemporary reimagining of archetypal menswear silhouettes, the unisex showcase took inspiration from the design of typical workwear like hi-vis jackets and macs, updated with elongated shoulders and voluminous proportions, beating the track alongside graphic tracksuits and tailored jackets. The menswear offering has been enriched by subtle explorations of subcultures. Oily wet-look leathers and slicked back hair are inspired by biker culture, while faded blue denim and taped details continue the collection’s DIY masculine aesthetic. Cybercore also finds its way into the mix, as evidenced by colorful cardigans, fuzzy fabrics, and a vibrant color palette. Elsewhere, more feminine styles like crochet vests, pale pink hues and oversized beading offered a contrasting approach to the rugged silhouettes of menswear. Somewhere along the way, the styles merge, resulting in men’s satin sheaths and bottoms, while oversized jackets, shirts and pants make up a women’s uniform. Footwear takes center stage for Spring Summer 24, with the launch of a new colorway from Martine Rose’s Nike Shox MR4 collaboration, as well as the introduction of styles from her first collection for Clarks as a designer. guest, nicknamed “Coming Up Roses”. Finally, the collection was accentuated by accessory collaborations with artist Yaz XL and New York designer LL, LLC. Take a look at Martine Rose SS24 above. In other news, Daniel Fletcher showcased FW23 at London Fashion Week.

