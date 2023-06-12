Lea Michele in a rose-print Emilia Wickstead dress at the 2023 Tony Awards – WWD





Lea Michele attended the Tony Awards on Sunday night in New York. The actress donned a red and white floral dress by Emilia Wickstead. Featuring a square neckline, the piece was designed for Wickstead’s 2023 resort collection. Michele paired her ensemble with gold orb earrings and a bangle bracelet. Lea Michele attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Getty Images for the Tony Awards Pro Michele was assisted by stylist Brian Meller, whose other clients include Julianne Moore and influencers Blake Gray and Bretman Rock. Michele’s dark brown hair was styled into a side-swept bob. For makeup, she wore black winged eyeliner and a hot pink lip with matching blush. At the 2023 ceremony, Michele will perform alongside her “Funny Girl” castmates. She currently plays Fanny Brice in the musical, which originally starred Barbra Streisand. Lea Michele attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Getty Images for the Tony Awards Pro Michele isn’t nominated for a Tony this year, nor is she eligible because she didn’t originate the role in the ‘Funny Girl’ revival. Beanie Feldstein was the first actress to play Fanny Brice when “Funny Girl” premiered in 2022. The Tony Awards have celebrated theatrical excellence since 1947. Held in New York City, the annual ceremony honors the best plays and musicals of the year, including the stars and crew who bring them to life. The 76th annual Tonys will take place on June 11 at the United Palace, with Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose taking on host duties for the second time. Top nominees of the night include “Some Like It Hot,” “&Juliet,” and “Shucked.”

