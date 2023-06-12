Sunny Leone and her family dress up for their first wedding party together | Bollywood

Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Sunday to share the perfect family photo. The actor posed with husband Daniel Weber and their three children before heading to filmmaker Krishna Bhatt’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Also read: Sunny Leone constantly talks about her past and how she dealt with it) Sunny Leone poses with her adorable family: her husband Daniel Weber and her children Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sunny’s Perfect Family Photo

In the cute pic, Sunny is seen in a beautiful blue outfit with a halter top and embellished lehenga. She wore large diamond earrings and was paired with her husband Daniel, who also wore a blue sherwani with a silk kurta. Their daughter Nisha looked cute in a yellow-pink lehenga. She tied her hair like her mother in a half-up hairstyle. Sunny’s sons Noah and Asher also looked adorable in their matching green kurta pajamas.

Sharing the photo, Sunny captioned it, Our first family trip to a wedding!! So exciting! @dirrty99. Sunny also shared her solo photos as she posed in her home outfit.

Fans love Sunny’s family photo

Sunny Leone fans loved seeing the family all dressed up. One person commented, So cute family. Another wrote, Beautiful family photo. One person said, such a lovely family. God bless you all. Live together forever. Praising Nisha, one person commented, The little girl is beautiful.

About Sunny and her family

Sunny and Daniel got married in 2011. They adopted Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra in 2017 and welcomed their sons through surrogacy in 2018.

Recently, Sunny attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his film Kennedy at the prestigious film festival with director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat. The film premiered at the 2023 Cannes Midnight Screening. Reportedly, the film received a 7-minute standing ovation.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long believed to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system and seeking redemption. Kennedy is one of only two Indian films this year to make it into the festival’s official selections this year.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a note of appreciation for her hubby and wrote, “God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at the lowest time. In that moment you literally saved my life. life and you’ve been by my side for 15 years together! Without you, this moment at @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continued fight to propel me forward and help me pursue my dreams is a true selflessness on another level. I love you and thank you!”