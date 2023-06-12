Ready for the short shorts, guys?

Devoted readers may remember that two years ago I begged my fellow human beings to release the knee and try the tailored shorts. Now I’m back, and things are getting downright racy. With smart shorts mastered, it’s time to go the extra mile and free the thigh if you dare.

Cropped shorts have made an unabashed comeback in menswear. Whether printed at Thom Brownewide, pleated legs Hermes or checkered and sporty Dior, the SS23 tracks showed a lot of high leg. The same goes for swim shorts. Trusty British veteran Orlebar Brown launched in 2007 with a classic style in four different lengths, including the shortest, the Springers and the Setter, both cut mid-thigh. They are growing in popularity, says founder Adam Brown. People like a shorter length for a slightly smarter occasion, when pairing swim shorts with shirts or just looking to show off a little more leg.

Vilebrequin x Deux Femmes Noires recycled polyamide swim shorts, 230



French brand Vilebrequin has always championed shorter styles, linked to its origins in St Tropez in the 70s. Inspiration came from surfers, says CEO Roland Herlory. The founder of Vilebrequin created a European style; the shorts weren’t long and they weren’t worn to protect the legs. They were designed to be comfortable and attractive.

Classic Short Crankshafts trunks are true to the proportions of the retro originals. I have two pairs in block tones, which are less flashy than the busy prints. Although slightly shorter, they are not for exhibitionists; they’re simply flattering, well-cut shorts that look smarter than old-fashioned trunks.

AC/DC in Ipanema, Brazil, in 1985 Getty Images

Your swim shorts say a lot about who you are, adds Herlory. These are the most liberating and the best for the tan, but I think that says a lot about the confidence of a man who chooses to wear a shorter style.

It’s all very well to advocate shorter shorts for the beach and the pool, but can the same logic apply in town? Contemporary Australian label Haulier launched in 2020 with its cult Utility bags, but has since expanded into a full offering, stealing the show at Australian Fashion Week this year. To Founder and Creative Director Jeremy Hershan, brands two types of short shortswhich reference classic sail and runway styles, are easy to style when the sun comes out.

Confidence is sexy and short shorts are the epitome of that.

The Haulier wardrobe draws inspiration from sportswear from decades past, as well as military, work and couture influences, Hershan says. I like the idea of ​​mixing traditional dress codes for an irreverent result. The Harmony Sailing Shorts and Monaco Track Shorts embody the label’s free-roaming spirit. They are best worn short and mixed with the aforementioned influences. For the Spring-Summer 2023 season, the Hauliers collection combines sporty shorts with classic t-shirts and preppy blazers, fisherman sandals and brightly striped Western shirts. The look is light and eclectic and that’s the point.

<>

Transporter Velvet Harmony sailing shorts, 130 Orlebar Brown Springer swim shorts in recycled nylon, 195

<>

Dior linen blend shorts, 1,550 Community clothing cotton pleated shorts, 70

Growing up in Australia, short shorts are kind of second nature, adds Hershan. They recall the images of Australian photographer Rennie Ellis and have been championed by sportsmen and rock stars. It also references a favorite photo of AC/DC on tour in Rio de Janeiro in 1985. Confidence is sexy and short shorts are the epitome of that. Try them at home, try them for sports, try them by the pool and for the occasional run. Before you know it, you will be converted.

Of course, there are limits. Patrick Grant, designer and creative director of Community clothing, makes and wears work shorts that combine a mid-thigh length with military-inspired front patch pockets, but he doesn’t see them coming to the office just yet. In this context, he still feels anathema, he says.

<>

Dior Textured Jersey Running Shorts, 890

Bermuda shorts in Herms technical panama canvas, 700



But, there are a lot of guys out there who are happy to show off their physique in a bit braver way than in the last 15 or 20 years. In my lifetime of interest in clothing, I’ve seen shorts go from very short to very long and back to very short again. Tailored shorts that fall two to three inches above the knee are great for padding in the shops on a Saturday. Keep your top loose and wear a long-sleeved shirt or crewneck, just so you don’t get naked.

Recommended

While wearing above-the-knee styles can be intimidating, Brown makes a compelling case for raising the hemlines. There are a lot of subtle things that make men feel good and feel good, he says. A shorter style can make the leg appear longer, with more shape. It’s a simple change that many will be pleasantly surprised with. It might take some getting used to at first, but when the heat turns up, it better be short.