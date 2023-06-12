Stocks to watch: SBI, ICICI Lombard, Cyient, Allcargo, TVS Motors, Go Fashion

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) said on Friday that its board had approved a proposal to raise up to 50,000 crore this financial year through various debt instruments. India’s largest bank intends to raise funds by issuing long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds, as part of private placements with Indian or foreign investors, subject to government approval, where applicable. The central board of public lenders has approved raising funds in rupees or any other convertible currency, it said in an exchange filing.

Indian bank/ICICI Lombard/customer: These shares will trade ex-dividend for today’s session. Indian Bank has declared a final dividend of 8.6, while ICICI Lombard declared a final dividend of 5.5. Cyient Ltd has declared a final dividend of 16. Apart from these, Tata Investment Corporation, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Apcotex Industries will also be trading ex-dividend in today’s session with a declared dividend of 48, 3.5 and 3.5, respectively.

Allcargo Logistics: Allcargo Logistics announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of 1.50 lakh shares, or 30% stake, of Gati-Kintetsu Express (GKEPL) for 406.71 crore A subsidiary of Allcargos, Gati already owns 70% of the capital of GKEPL. The deal includes the purchase of 1.3 lakh shares (26%) of KWE-Kintetsu World Express (S) and 20,000 shares (4%) of KWE Kintetsu Express India. With the conclusion of this transaction, Allcargo, together with Gati, now owns 100% of the shares of GKEPL and assumes full control.

TVS engines: TVS Credit Services Limited, the captive finance arm of TVS Motor Company, announced on Friday that it has raised Rs. 480 crores from Premji Invest, a leading investment firm. Through a combination of primary and secondary investments, Premji Invest will acquire a 9.7% stake in TVS Credit for Rs. 737 crores, the company said. The principal capital raised will be used by TVS Credit to expand its customer base in new markets, strengthen its channel partner network and advance its digitization efforts.

Chariots of Titagarh: Wagon maker Titagarh Wagons said on Saturday that the company’s board had approved the proposal to increase 288.8 crore via a preferential allocation of shares to Smallcap World Fund Inc. The company plans to raise funds via the issuance of 76 lakh equity shares of 2 each on a preferential basis at a price of Rs. 380 per share against a floor price of Rs. 347.68 per share. This is subject to the approval of the offer by the regulatory/statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and any other authorizations, sanctions and statutory approvals, which may be required.

go fashionable: According to reports, Sequoia Capital plans to sell its stake in Go Fashion, the parent company of Indian clothing brand Go Colors, through a block deal. The stake sold amounts to 10.18%. The report revealed that the floor price for this stake sale is set at 1,135 per share, a discount of 5% compared to the last closing price. The total value of the block deal is estimated at 624 crores. As of March 31, 2023, the Indian investment arm of Sequoia Capital held a total of 54,98,875 shares, equivalent to a 10.18% stake in Go Fashion, in accordance with the shared shareholding scheme with the BSE .

L&T finance: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Finance aims to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 25% by focusing primarily on retail financing as a long-term strategy, a senior company official told Reuters. PTI news agency on June 11. current growth rate, the group’s retail portfolio should reach 1,00,000 crore by FY 2025-26. L&T Group’s non-bank financing vertical grew 35% in FY23. In the current fiscal year, company officials expect retail to reach 80% of the total loan portfolio, two years ahead of target.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company announced on Sunday that its founder and director Venkatasamy Jagannathan has tendered his resignation from its board of directors effective immediately. “We would like to inform you that Venkatasamy Jagannathan blank email dated June 10, 2023, has tendered his resignation from the Company’s Board of Directors with immediate effect effective June 10, 2023,” said Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. in an ESB. deposit on Saturday. Star Health’s exit comes more than a month after he stepped down as CEO.

Container Corporation of India: After the Container Corporation of India’s (CONCOR) 12,000 crore divestment plan has caught the eye of global majors like Maersk, the process is at standstill due to concerns raised by the Ministry of Railways, its parent organization. The railways raised some issues during the divestment and are unwilling to sell the asset, Moneycontrol reported. The strategic sale of CONCOR involves the green signal of NITI Aayog and the railways. CONCOR’s parent company calls for further decisions before divestment.

Anik Industries: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed IDBI Banks’ insolvency plea against Anik Industries, a diversified business conglomerate based in Indore. The request filed by IDBI Bank in 2022 was based on a guarantee agreement dating from November 2010 between Suman Agritech, a company of the promoter group, and the bank. Last July, Anik Industries said in a regulatory filing that Suman Agritech’s financial creditors approached the NCLT alleging a default in 46.4 crore for which he had provided a corporate guarantee.

Updated: June 12, 2023, 07:24 IST