Why Every Woman Should Have an SBD (It’s a Black Summer Dress)
There’s a rule in fashion that we all know, and that’s “don’t fall back on black over 50”. But the rule is accompanied by a big “unless”. . .’
I would say avoid black suits, but not corduroy or black velvet. I’d say steer clear of black stretch jersey and silk, but a black velvet dress can work in the winter, and now I’d highly recommend a black (or very dark blue) summer dress with a few caveats, of course.
No one is more surprised than me by this turn of events. I used to wear light silk black dresses all the time, and then all of a sudden, maybe not on my 50th birthday, but pretty much, they made me look washed out and funereal .
I bought a black velvet dress last year for my dad’s funeral, but it never occurred to me to keep an open mind about the color in the summer.
For black to work, it needs to be lustrous, textured, and not plain in lightweight cotton (exhausting! Dull!) or so I thought.
Then, a few weeks ago, I was persuaded to try on an almost black cotton dress. She was in this dark, dark blue which is a bit more forgiving, partly because the one in white looked like a dress I would have bought 25 years ago. .
And it turns out that, unlike pretty white summer dresses, the black or navy dress is at the top of the Yes You Still Can pile.
I may even hope that you sit rather better with age and exertion.
By effort, I mean red lipstick, a coral bead necklace or turquoise earrings, shiny hair and pretty sandals.
There is no doubt that you have to try 100% harder with black than you have in the past.
Even if you wear it casually, the point is to look polished and shiny, but it’s definitely worth it.
Summer black is always cool and especially this summer, when it’s like a cool breeze in a tropical greenhouse.
We love the color, but if we can also look chic in perfectly plain black, we’ll take that too.
The secret to this summer’s black/almost black dress comes down to femininity and simplicity. It needs to be softer now with nice touches or it will look too harsh and boring.
My dark blue midi dress (175, meandem.com) has a gathered waist (don’t panic; it works as a soft gather), a tiered skirt (the tiers don’t add a ruffle, just flare and movement), slightly puffed elbow-length sleeves (some volumes are more flattering), a slight ruffle on the round neck and sleeve cuffs (see extra femininity), and the fabric is essential.
The secret to this summer’s black/almost black dress comes down to femininity and simplicity. Pictured: Ashley Roberts
A black dress goes well with black shoes, but it goes with any color. Pictured: Lady Gaga
In this case it’s a cotton cheesecloth so it’s soft, hides wrinkles, doesn’t need ironing and will be my everyday dress when it’s hot not to mention perfect on vacation.
It’s light, but the skirt is lined so it’s not transparent. If you wanted to brighten it up, you could add a cropped jacket in black or a bright color and some high heels, but I plan to wear mine with chunky black two-strap sandals, a cropped colorful cardigan, or a red and pink wrap.
Just follow these rules
- Look for feminine details
- Dress up with black or gold heels
- Keep the hem at mid-calf or more
- Try an elasticated waist
It’s the details that count and there are plenty of dresses out there that fit the bill. M&S’s tiered cotton midaxi dress (49.50, brands andspencer.com) with embroidered detailing, puff sleeves and elasticated waist has a similar feel and can be dressed up with a block heel sandal or worn with sandals. platform flip flops.
Arket makes a black cotton A-line midi with a boat neck, elbow length sleeves and side slits in the skirt (89, arket.com) that would look smart for work with a belt and sandals mid-heeled. And Boden’s Linen Midi (120, boden.co.uk) also has desktop potential.
A black dress goes well with black shoes, but it goes with any color. To get it into party territory, add gold or silver sandals and earrings.
If you want to make the look more elegant, try Wyse’s short-sleeved dress, which comes with a smart tie (195, wyselondon.com) or the dark navy, midi, belted shirt dress from Baujken (101, johnlewis.com ). Long sleeves can feel heavy in the summer, but this style is meant to be worn with the sleeves rolled up and is a great option for work and then out.
