Past and present wedding dresses fill Olivas Adobe with romance





VENTURA, Calif. – Every wedding dress has a story, and perhaps that’s why “Wedding dresses past and present drew people to the special event at Historic Park. Olivas Adobe in Ventura on Sunday. Historian Glenda Jackson asked an audience who popularized the white wedding dress. His answer: Queen Victoria. “Of course, everything Queen Victoria did around the world followed suit, but in the very early years they were red green and a lot of colors that just weren’t white,” Jackson said. Jackson invited Edna Mae to be his special guest. EDNA MAE “I think it’s amazing that people are interested.” Mae turns 99 in July and has shared her wedding dress, veil and wedding photo. Her husband, a war hero, wore his military uniform for the wedding photo taken on December 20, 1945. Edna Mae said she was surprised people were interested in her dress. I wrapped it in tissue paper, put it in a box and put it away in a closet,” Mae said, “It must have been a really good material because it didn’t change its color. Some brides wore their church clothes and hats instead of veils. Other wedding dresses filled rooms at the historic home of Olivas Adobe. They also filled the chapel. One donated by Jackson is an Emma Domb dress from California purchased at the Peningers store in Santa Barbara for $75.00. That would be around $620.00 today. The dress still has its tag on the back zipper. Event chair Donna Nelson spoke to visitors about the dresses. The dresses really vary, they range from a never worn dress bought in Santa Barbara, a 60s dress, a bridesmaid dress, the height of fashion at the time. She also pointed to a dress in the corner modeled after Princess Dianas gown and another worn at a wedding held on the Olivas Adobe property. Nelson’s modern wedding photo was shared on a table with others. Yours truly shared a photo with Jackson from my own wedding. I was wearing a white top and my late grandmother’s skirt when I ran away to Catalina nearly three decades ago. The Oliva Adobe Rose Garden is in full bloom. Visitors and volunteers enjoy their scent. Before heading home, Mae had some advice for newlyweds. Love the man you marry,” Mae said. This free exhibition lasted only one day, but everyone present encouraged the volunteers to organize Marriages of yesterday and today.

