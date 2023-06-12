Fashion
What does it take for a fashion brand to be “sustainable”?
And how to differentiate “greenwashing” from a real effort?
June 12, 2023 4:41 a.m.
Sustainability is a hot topic in the fashion industry. Brands big and small circle the globe, but many offer transparency on what “sustainable” actually means.
“Unfortunately ‘greenwashing’ is rampant in the fashion industry and stirs up all sorts of emotions [but] mainly from disappointment because it usually comes from the big companies that have the power to bring about change in the industry,” she shares with SHE.
NAGNATA is a leading champion of ethical production, with the mottos ‘Care For Country’ and ‘Care For Community’ embedded in its brand. It is also the first Australian fashion brand to be certified as a Toit Climate Positive business. “This means that as a brand, we offset more greenhouse gas emissions than we emit, and we have been recognized for our philanthropic work and our environmental efforts,” explains Gibbs.
However, Gibbs still wouldn’t call his brand “sustainable.”
“To be truly sustainable is to be regenerative to give back more than we take,” she explains. “For this reason, we don’t call ourselves a ‘sustainable brand’ because making new fashion is not sustainable.”
It has become increasingly difficult for consumers to identify which brands are actually doing good and which are just talking.
We spoke to Laura about how fashion brands and consumers can do their part to be more environmentally conscious in their choices.
Synthetic materials like polyester, rayon/viscose and spandex are huge polluters.
“In my view, [improving a fashion brand’s environmental impact] starts with the choice of fiber, because we need to eradicate the use of virgin synthetic materials,” says Laura. “These are made from chemicals derived from petrochemicals (i.e. crude oil ), making the fashion industry a major consumer of fossil fuels.”
From production to consumption, an unsustainable amount of waste is generated by the fashion industry.
“Garment and textile waste is also a huge problem in the industry, contributing to landfill,” says Laura. “So the brands have to produce less, that’s why we [at NAGNATA] also have a fluid approach to seasonality.”
“At NAGNATA, we are mindful of how we communicate with our community,” says Laura. “We strive to be honest about the areas in which we successfully innovate, while acknowledging the obstacles we face in both business and product development. We believe that complete transparency is the only way to grow, improve and stay true to our philosophy.”
While the key to transparency is having the information you need front and center of your brand, “greenwashing” often happens when that information is hidden.
“I encourage everyone to do their research on brands as well as read fabric composition labels,” says Laura. “Once you start digging a little deeper, customers can see through greenwashing. Brands that do the work will often share in-depth analysis and communication around their environmental efforts.”
How consumers can think more ethically about fashion
“It’s important to invest in pieces that offer versatility and longevity,” recommends Laura. “I also see longevity as a collaborative effort between the creator and the wearer. Caring for your clothes to make sure they last plays an important role in how long a garment lasts so that it doesn’t end up fading. discharge.”
