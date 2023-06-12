What does it take for a fashion brand to be “sustainable”?

Sustainability is a hot topic in the fashion industry. Brands big and small circle the globe, but many offer transparency on what “sustainable” actually means. After a decade of working on her eco-conscious fashion and lifestyle brand, NAGNATA Laura-May Gibbs has some thoughts on the toughest hurdle in the industry. “Unfortunately ‘greenwashing’ is rampant in the fashion industry and stirs up all sorts of emotions [but] mainly from disappointment because it usually comes from the big companies that have the power to bring about change in the industry,” she shares with SHE. NAGNATA is a leading champion of ethical production, with the mottos ‘Care For Country’ and ‘Care For Community’ embedded in its brand. It is also the first Australian fashion brand to be certified as a Toit Climate Positive business. “This means that as a brand, we offset more greenhouse gas emissions than we emit, and we have been recognized for our philanthropic work and our environmental efforts,” explains Gibbs. However, Gibbs still wouldn’t call his brand “sustainable.” “To be truly sustainable is to be regenerative to give back more than we take,” she explains. “For this reason, we don’t call ourselves a ‘sustainable brand’ because making new fashion is not sustainable.”

Despite refusing to use the term, it is clear that NAGNATA is doing more than most in its sustainability efforts. From disclosing suppliers and producers to working with First Nations-led nonprofits, a genuine attempt to reconcile its footprint is evident. But how can you tell and what is it exactly? It has become increasingly difficult for consumers to identify which brands are actually doing good and which are just talking. We spoke to Laura about how fashion brands and consumers can do their part to be more environmentally conscious in their choices.

Synthetic materials like polyester, rayon/viscose and spandex are huge polluters. “In my view, [improving a fashion brand’s environmental impact] starts with the choice of fiber, because we need to eradicate the use of virgin synthetic materials,” says Laura. “These are made from chemicals derived from petrochemicals (i.e. crude oil ), making the fashion industry a major consumer of fossil fuels.” With durable sportswear making up a big part of the NAGNATA range, and with its recent foray into swimwear, synthetics are hard to avoid. In this case, NAGNATA discloses the percentage of its fibers, the majority of its range being mainly composed of fine merino wool.

From production to consumption, an unsustainable amount of waste is generated by the fashion industry. “Garment and textile waste is also a huge problem in the industry, contributing to landfill,” says Laura. “So the brands have to produce less, that’s why we [at NAGNATA] also have a fluid approach to seasonality.” NAGNATA uses the mantra “movements not seasons” to reduce its number of collections, preferring that clothes remain useful beyond a seasonal cycle. This compares to fast fashion brands which, according to the Australian Style Institute , have up to 52 cycles per year, ie. one per week.

“At NAGNATA, we are mindful of how we communicate with our community,” says Laura. “We strive to be honest about the areas in which we successfully innovate, while acknowledging the obstacles we face in both business and product development. We believe that complete transparency is the only way to grow, improve and stay true to our philosophy.” While the key to transparency is having the information you need front and center of your brand, “greenwashing” often happens when that information is hidden. “I encourage everyone to do their research on brands as well as read fabric composition labels,” says Laura. “Once you start digging a little deeper, customers can see through greenwashing. Brands that do the work will often share in-depth analysis and communication around their environmental efforts.”

How consumers can think more ethically about fashion

A lot of advice is often directed at consumers, when it is industry that needs to take more responsibility for the environmentally harmful monster it has created. However, the main message from conscious producers like Gibbs is to try to reduce your intake and aim for quality. It can’t hurt to learn how to darn your socks either… “It’s important to invest in pieces that offer versatility and longevity,” recommends Laura. “I also see longevity as a collaborative effort between the creator and the wearer. Caring for your clothes to make sure they last plays an important role in how long a garment lasts so that it doesn’t end up fading. discharge.”