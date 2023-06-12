Delilah Hamlin Wears Nude Dress and Underwear for Birthday Party – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: HEDO/BACKGRID Dalila Hamlin turned heads this week when she celebrated her 25th birthday in a sexy outfit. The daughter of Add a vault And Harry Hamlin hosted a party in West Hollywood, Calif., in honor of her special day this week, and was pictured walking outside the bash venue in a long sheer black sleeveless dress under a jacket in black leather. She also wore matching black underwear which could be seen under the dress and had some of her long blonde hair pulled back and some down. The gorgeous girl also accessorized with gold necklaces and earrings and wore light makeup that brought out her best features. She completed her look with strappy black heels and flashed smiles at nearby cameras as she strolled among friends. More Celebrity News Delilah’s birthday bash comes after she made headlines for making her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Henry Oakenberry last week. The couple attended the premiere of The crowded room in New York, NY and happily posed for photos. They both wore all-black outfits, including a long sleeveless sheer dress with a cut-out back section for her, and a blazer over a button-up top and pants for him. When Delilah isn’t calling attention to her outfits or her love life, she does for other aspects of her life. She recently took instagram to admit she was battling chronic health issues with a lengthy message she wrote over a photo of her arm with an IV. I haven’t really talked about my health lately, and if you’re new here you’re probably confused, but for the past few years I’ve been battling autoimmune/chronic disease issues that I’m silently battling and overcoming , she wrote. While she didn’t reveal the disease(s) she was battling, she opened up about how she’s come quite far despite the struggles she’s been facing and encouraged others to stay positive when they manage their own problems. It has certainly been tough mentally and physically, she continued. I kind of kept quiet because I don’t want to be put in a sick role. I’ve faced a lot, overcome a lot, and I know I’m going through this for a reason and that reason is to share what I’ve been through and what I’ve learned with you. Hot Items Currently trendy now



