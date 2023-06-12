Fashion
Men’s Health Week: How to talk about sensitive or embarrassing health issues
Confused about how to approach a sensitive health conversation with your partner?
While there shouldn’t be shame around health issues, it can be difficult to raise concerns about your partner’s health, especially if it involves something perceived as embarrassing or sensitive.
This may particularly apply to men: a survey commissioned by the myGP app last year found that one in four men (23%) refuse to see a doctor about a health problem because of their embarrassment. But what if you’re the partner of a man who may need to tackle a health issue, but you don’t know how to bring it up?
First, men’s health and sexual function expert Dr. Anand Patel, Eroxon advisor, says it’s important to be able to have these conversations in relationships.
It’s the unspoken conversations that cause the most stress in relationships, Patel says. If you have a partnership where you can regularly communicate your needs and your stresses, you are likely to have a relationship that really works.
So whether you’re in a straight or gay relationship, how do you go about it?
These discussions are important to have in a kind way, says Patel. Don’t blind them, don’t catch them off guard. It’s about helping each other’s health.
As Men’s Health Week (June 12-18) begins, here are three common men’s health issues and tips on how to tell your partner about them.
Bathroom habits are changing
Have you noticed that your partner’s toilet habits have changed? Patel says it could mean they have trouble urinating, running to the bathroom all the time, or getting up often at night to urinate.
It can be very common, especially as men get older, and it’s often linked to the prostate (a small gland, located near the bladder, that helps make semen). An enlarged prostate can affect urination, and although this is usually caused by a harmless condition called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPE), it can sometimes be a symptom of cancer, so it’s important to have it checked out by a doctor. doctor. Plus, there are treatments that can help men not live with it.
But how do you strike up a conversation if someone seems reluctant to talk about it? I would suggest having an idea in your head of what you mean. Talk in a private place, where they haven’t just gotten home from work or are rushing off, says Patel, who suggests approaching him saying: Can we catch up on something I’m worried about?
Keep your tone even, even if you’re annoyed at being kept awake at night. This might be a little embarrassing, report it, then discuss how it affects you and explain to him that you are worried about him.
Dyserection
Erectile Dysfunction (ED) is very common and is often nothing to worry about if it only happens occasionally and there is an obvious cause. But sometimes it can be a more common issue and Patel says it’s important people can talk about it in relationships.
He explains: This could be a sign of health problems. Maybe due to anxiety, depression, work, grief, stress, or a health condition like diabetes or a heart problem.
However, erectile dysfunction can be a sensitive topic. When it comes to discussing it with your partner, Patel suggests: Pick a good place and a good time, not after sex. Signpost it’s not a blame thing. Explain that you still like what you do together, but have noticed differences. Ask him how he’s feeling and if the problem is something you can work on together. Say what you have to say, but do it nicely.
Remember that GPs hear about erectile dysfunction all the time and there are many effective treatments.
Many current treatments do not involve the partner at all; he gets by and takes care of it, whether it’s through pills or a pump, Patel says. Whereas if you are able to engage in foreplay you can use something to improve the situation together like Eroxon [treatment gel]. The topical nature of the gel means you can also fully involve your partner in manual stimulation.
A bump on their testicles
You have sex with your partner and get a lump. Now what?
Maybe don’t say there’s a lump when you have sex, come back to it another time soon after, and don’t delay, suggests Patel. However, he points out that this could be an urgent conversation.
Patel adds: It may be [a lump] they’ve known for years that there’s nothing to worry about, but you should ask. Once you’ve said something, shut up and give them some time. They might feel angry, embarrassed, shocked, or confused about how you might be feeling. If they say they don’t want to talk to a doctor, try to figure out why. Make it clear that you are worried.
A lump does not always mean cancer. However, testicular cancer may be the most common form of cancer in men aged 15 to 49, according to the NHS, so it’s important to get any unusual lumps or bumps checked out quickly. Testicular cancer is often successfully treated, but early detection helps.
Sometimes you have to mention cancer to get someone to take a problem seriously, says Patel. You might want to be nice, but you can’t avoid the fact that they might have a problem.
