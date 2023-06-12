How fast cheap fashion is polluting the planet

NEW YORK The business model known as fast fashion has proven itself. Clothing manufacturers are rolling out new styles on a shorter and shorter cycle, offering them at such low prices that consumers are buying more and more items, sometimes only getting a few wears.

But there is a dark side: the boom in clothing production has increased carbon emissions and other ecological damage, and generated huge clothing waste.

Some consumers say they’d rather buy clothes made with less harm to the environment, and brands in the US$1.5 trillion (S$2 trillion) fashion industry are starting to pledge to produce so-called sustainable fashion.

Even so, fast fashion continues to grow unabated.

1. How do clothes harm the environment?

In China and the developing countries where most clothing is produced, energy is often generated from dirty fuels like coal. Often, each step of the assembly process takes place in a different country, which increases transport emissions.

In total, textile production, dominated by clothing, generates up to 8% of global carbon emissions, according to the United Nations, exceeding the impact of shipping and international flights combined.

Polyester and cotton make up 85% of all clothing, and both are harsh on the planet in many ways. Most polyester is made from crude oil. Chemical dyes are often added to the fabric, which can contaminate ground water. When polyester and nylon garments are washed, they expel particles that contaminate wastewater. Cotton is thirsty: Producing just one T-shirt requires enough water to sustain one person for three years.

2. What’s wrong with clothing waste?

Over the past two decades, clothing production has roughly doubled, while the world’s population has grown by around 30%. This means people are buying more clothes and using them for shorter periods of time.

More clothes than ever are being thrown away, by both consumers and fast fashion sellers, who often discard unsold goods to make way for new designs. Most used clothing is not collected for recycling or reuse, leaving much of it to be sent to landfills or incinerated, which releases carbon. As clothing is dyed and chemically treated, it accounts for approximately 22% of hazardous waste worldwide.

3. What is sustainable fashion?

It’s a movement to make the fashion industry more environmentally friendly by changing the way clothes are designed, made, transported, used and thrown away.

Proponents say that if clothing manufacturers were forced to bear the cost of cleaning after them, they would adopt cleaner practices. Among the practices promoted by advocates: closer integration between the design and manufacturing phases, which often occur on different continents. It could make fabric cutting more precise and reduce textile waste.

Clothing brands are feeling the pressure and have started citing the burgeoning popularity of sustainable fashion as a risk to their business. They also make changes. German sportswear maker Adidas said around 96% of the polyester used in 2022 came from recycled materials. Another German fashion house, Hugo Boss, said 93% of its cotton was purchased from more sustainable sources in 2022; for US clothing retailer Gap, that figure was 81%.

Other companies, such as Burberry Group, H&M Hennes & Mauritz and Levi Strauss & Co, are turning to plant-based alternatives to chemical dyes. Many small manufacturers of sustainable fashion hawker clothing have entered the market in recent years, exploring the potential of leather made from fungi and even algae to reduce the impact of discarded clothing.

4. Is recycling or reuse a solution?

Yes and no. Most clothes can be at least partially recycled, but the process has its own environmental costs. For example, fiber blends must be separated using an energy-intensive process. Even after separation, only about 20% of the material can be mixed with so-called virgin polyester or cotton to make a new garment.

In the United States, only about 15% of textiles, including clothing, are recycled or reused. Western countries have long exported their textile waste to developing countries for reuse, mainly in Africa, but these countries are accepting less now.

Regulators in parts of the United States and Europe are considering charging fashion companies fees based on the amount of clothing they produce, as battery and mattress makers sometimes do, with profits being donated to recycling programs.

5. Does it all make a difference?

Not yet. Better practices still do not compensate for the negative effects of the rapid growth of the industry, which is expected to reach more than 100 million tons of clothing and footwear purchased each year by 2030.

Retailers such as Shein Group, H&M, Zara and Boohoo Group have been slammed by consumers, activists and public officials for their growing climate, water and plastic pollution footprint and for greenwashing, or for having misleads consumers about their environmental impact.

Some industry solutions raise new issues: growing organic cotton reduces exposure to toxins, but it uses a lot more water. And even the most adamant proponents of a shift to slow fashion recognize that little change is possible without a radical shift in consumer habits. BLOOMBERG