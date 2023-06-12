Fashion
Generative AI proves a tough sell at Fashions Next Generation
Maxime Touze Blacks’ instructors at Central Saint Martin in London initially expressed hesitation when he used artificial intelligence to create the designs for his final collection. They didn’t know how the concepts would translate into finished garments, according to the recent graduate of the Masters in Fashion Design program.
That was several months ago, before the release of the latest generation of Midjourney and other AI tools capable of producing realistic images from a text prompt. Black now does most of his work with Midjourney, but back then he trained an AI model that he created with the help of a friend in the tech space on a dataset of 3000 photos he took of himself wearing clothes he owned, borrowed or found at thrift stores. The new images he produced appeared slightly distorted, almost like computer glitches, which is part of what appealed to Black. He then turned them into actual clothes.
I think it was a good first step, especially for a school like that, it’s so traditional, he says. It wouldn’t surprise me if one of the students in the year below me uses [AI] right now, and I think [the school] would be very open to that now.
Less than you might think, though. Several educators told BoF that many students, despite being a stereotypical generation of born techies, still view AI with suspicion.
Fashion schools are at the forefront of preparing the next generation of talent to enter an industry that is could be pushed around by generative AI. The recent rise of powerful new AI image generators has made it much easier for anyone with a computer to create new design concepts. The situation generates both excitement about the possibilities and fear that it could displace workers and take human creativity out of design.
Schools such as the Parsons School of Design in New York and the London College of Fashion have long-running electives where students can learn about designing with AI if they choose. Others progress more slowly and have not officially developed any related courses.
But it’s not just reluctance from schools, said Peter Jeun Ho Tsang, who helped develop the IFA Paris MBA program in fashion technology. In the program, students travel from all over the world to learn the craft of fashion, often with dreams of landing a job at a luxury house. They want to learn skills like traditional boss cutting. Technology is usually not included in the plan.
It might come up as a topic of conversation here and there, but it won’t necessarily be a goal right now and it’s for business students [and] marketing students. For design students, it’s simply forbidden, Tsang said.
Technology as a means, not an end
Educators who discuss AI say they’re trying to get students to push their creativity with AI, not use it as an easy fix.
I encouraged students to distrust it by having more philosophical discussions, where we talk about the nature of these technologies, why they were developed, how they can somehow advance our humanity, without anything to it snatch, said Margarita Louca, digital fashion program manager at CSM. But there are definitely still students who are angry enough that I even engage with this.
Even those in favor of introducing fashion students to generative AI say it’s important that they take a critical approach. Louca noted that they now have a number of students experimenting with it and encouraging them to use it to explore new possibilities rather than quickly creating a final product. She cited Black as a good example and said she was not a fan of students simply using Midjourney to pump out fully formed ideas. (Black said Louca supported him using AI when he first spoke about it.)
At Nottingham Trent University, undergraduate student Imogen Hawkes used Midjourney in combination with more fashion-specific tools to create a collection of knitwear patterns. Hawkes made the decision to use the technology on her own, but Ian McInnes, senior lecturer in the fashion knitwear design program, said in an email that the school was looking at ways for students to can use AI to inform their creations. However, it’s still up to the designer to decide if the output is new and relevant, he added.
The challenge is to give them the discernment to understand what is derivative work versus what is transformative work, said Jeongki Lim, a professor at Parsons who for the past few years has been teaching an interdisciplinary class on design. with the AI that attracted students to the fashion show. Having a machine that creates so much derivative work so quickly requires both the students and ourselves to develop the ability to discern what’s interesting and what’s new and novel like a pressure cooker.
Lim’s approach to teaching AI design has changed with the wave of new tools because they simplify the process. He also discusses labor and copyright issues with students, as generative AI is trained on large volumes of data mined from the internet which may include the work of designers and artists who do not have given their express consent.
Preparing for the future
Educators aren’t just there to nurture students’ creativity. They are also responsible for preparing them for a future in fashion, which could one day involve the use of generative AI.
Undoubtedly, professional roles are going to be affected, said Matthew Drinkwater, head of the Fashion Innovation Agency at London College of Fashion. The fact that we’re talking about Rapid Engineering as a specialty is something that even a year ago we wouldn’t have discussed. (Prompt engineering refers to the creation of textual prompts to achieve desired results from AI systems.)
The agency, whose goal is to anticipate technologies that will be important in three to five years and explore their possibilities, began experimenting with image-generating AI systems in 2019. At the time, it was to scrape the internet to compile their own datasets. and using powerful computers to generate new images.
For us, it was about looking at very early on that just to make sure there was access to these tools, there was an understanding of these tools: how they worked, what the datasets were, how [students] could begin to understand the images they see and how they’re generated and how to implement them into a workflow, Drinkwater said. The tools they now have will enable a change in the creative process.
But even at LCF and other schools that offer courses that give students experience with generative AI, the courses are elective, meaning students only take them if they’re already interested in the subject. Louca, who started her role less than two years ago, said she was still figuring out CSM’s tech approach, but in her opinion, the school shouldn’t have separate tech classes. and should build it into the curriculum instead, focusing more on soft skills and mindset. only specific software, which can quickly become obsolete.
Whichever approach they take, educators thinking about generative AI hope to engage students in an important new technology rather than fear or ignore it. As Lim at Parsons said, We were not an ostrich with its head in the sand.
