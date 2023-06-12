Hygge for the heat: Max Maras Scandi shows signal change in the fashion zeitgeist | Fashion

Forget the Hot Girl Summer this year is set for a cool summer for Scandinavian girls. Hygge is back, but this time it’s adapted to the heat wave.

Oversized slouchy blazers and chunky sandals, white jeans and a no-logo egalitarian style made Scandi chic a fashion statement. Max Mara, a brand so Italian it shares a hometown of Reggio Emilia with parmesan cheese, staged its most lavish show of 2023 at Stockholm City Hall as Scandi style challenges the chic French girl like the aspirational look of the 21st century.

It was the place to be: Amy Adams brought her 13-year-old daughter, Aviana, Nicky Hilton brought her mother, Kathy, and Demi Moore brought Pilaf, her chihuahua.

Tours that take brands out of the comfort zone of their home market now dominate the fashion industry calendar. Gen Z consumers view the traditional four-city fashion week carousel of Paris, Milan, New York and London as an increasingly irrelevant relic of an outdated order. And with London and Paris currently sweltering in a stormy heatwave, an Italian industry giant’s decision to stage its most glamorous show of the year in Scandinavia instead of the Mediterranean could signal a shift in the zeitgeist that extends beyond clothing to other lifestyles. choices.

A model walks the runway during the Max Mara resort 2024 collection fashion show at Stockholm City Hall on June 11. Photography: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

I think going somewhere cooler in the summer will be more and more of a thing, said Ian Griffiths, the British designer who helmed Max Mara for 36 years, before the show. Do you really want to go on vacation to Spain when it’s as hot as it is in London right now?

Hygge for warmth meant slouchy drawstring shorts, maxi dresses overrun with tiny wildflowers, sleeveless jackets with silk tassels and dark, form-fitting vest dresses. A black and white poncho nods to the Sarah Lunds sweater in The Killing, the Rosetta stone of Scandi chic; from paper wreaths to folklore and myths swirling in the almost endless light of the Swedish midsummer. Stockholm City Hall is the venue for the annual Nobel Prize banquet in December, and Griffiths said he came to Scandinavia for its emphasis on design over surface decoration and for a strong tradition of parity between the sexes, both of which sound with Max Mara.

Even the Vikings sowed the seeds of gender equality. The women did their fair share of looting, he said. Griffith’s penchant for esoteric references has earned him a reputation as Stephen Fry of the fashion world, which he says is only partly deserved. I get a lot from Google, he admitted backstage.

A model wearing a cream shirt dress at the Max Mara show in Stockholm. Photography: WWD/Getty Images

Max Maras’ specific muse for this collection was Selma Lagerlf: gay writer, suffragist and social activist who in 1909 became the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. The fashion students Griffiths teaches at Manchester Metropolitan University often have interesting intellectual ideas that result in very complicated clothes, he noted. Nobody wants to wear complicated clothes. Scandinavian design is cheerful, simple yet sophisticated. The trick is to express complex ideas in clothes that people want to wear.