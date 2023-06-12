Fashion brands answer calls to prove their green efforts

Pure mycelium slippers, home compostable and plastic free. Credit: Ecovative by Charlotta man.

Last week we saw heavy investment in sustainable fashion development, particularly in the areas of digitization and alternative fibres, suggesting that brands are looking to deliver on their green promises at a time when world governments around the world are doubling down on weak or false sustainability claims to protect consumers.

Fashion brands and retailers are quickly realizing that their green efforts need to be both groundbreaking and provable.

Adopting technology to increase efficiency and effectiveness while promoting sustainable production is proving popular for fashion brands.

Last week, Unspun, a sustainable fashion brand and textile innovator, revealed a $14 million investment in its sustainable 3D weaving technology, Vega.

The investment was led by Lowercarbon Capital, with participation from Climate Capital, SOSV, Signia Ventures and MVP Ventures.

Powered by the company’s proprietary robotic technology, Vega 3D weaving machines can weave a pair of pants in less than 10 minutes straight from yarn, dramatically reducing the time needed for the finishing stages.

By leveraging Vega, fashion brands can achieve on-demand, inventory-free production, resulting in lower transportation costs, emissions, and a leaner, greener supply chain.

Another area that is attracting big investment is in alternative fibers. Ecovative raised more than $30 million last week for the expansion of its mycelium materials derived from the fibrous roots of mushrooms.

Ecovative says its latest funding will support its plans to grow its Forager business into a world-class supplier of sustainable textile and foam products.

And it wasn’t the only one making waves in the realm of alternative fibers and materials last week.

Spanish fashion retailer, Mango has announced a partnership with textile supplier Pyratex which will see him working on a capsule collection made from seaweed and wood cellulose mixed with cotton.

The initiative is part of Mangos’ commitment to its sustainability strategy, Sustainable Vision 2030, which aims to implement measures to reduce the company’s impact on the planet through four key policies: change climate change, water consumption, packaging and a biodiversity protection strategy.

These changes come as consumers become increasingly aware of the strain on the natural resources used to make fashion. One of the best-known facts in the fashion industry is that it takes 7,600 liters of water to grow the cotton used to make a pair of jeans.

This is why many fashion brands and retailers are considering incorporating recycled cotton into their collections or alternatives to cotton.

Luxury fashion house Armani Group last week announced the Apulia Regenerative Cotton Project, a mission that focuses on developing cotton production based on agroforestry.

The objective of this pilot project is to develop an regenerative cotton agroforestry site to test and scientifically evaluate new ways to implement sustainable cotton production in Italy. The objective is to demonstrate how to improve landscape diversity, water savings and soil fertility as well as biodiversity-related ecosystem services while producing cotton with a low carbon footprint through the use of agroforestry systems. The project ensures traceable and resilient value chains as well as resource security.

Top news on Just Style last week

A fifth of European textile waste could become new clothes, but how to get there?

Debbie Shakespeare, Senior Director of Sustainability and Compliance, Wearables Solutions, Avery Dennison explores how we can take “fashion circularity” from simple conversation to real-time action.

Better Cotton’s Sustainability Roadmap drives the cotton sector forward in Uzbekistan

The new roadmap for sustainability presented by the non-profit organization Better Cotton caught the attention of participants of the Tashkent Textile Week in Uzbekistan, including businesses, governments, civil society, international organizations and educational institutions.

Inditex and Jeanologia Air Fiber Washer reduce microfiber loss by 60%

Zara owner Inditex has partnered with sustainable textile technology company Jeanologia to develop an industrial air system, designed to extract microfibers during the initial garment manufacturing process without compromising quality.

H&M Foundation doubles grant to accelerate fashion industry transformation

The non-profit H&M Foundation is stepping up its efforts to accelerate the transformation of the fashion and textile industry by doubling the amount of the grant and the winners of the Global Change Awards (GCA).

Transition to Industry 5.0 for textiles depends on stakeholder support

Asos outlook bleak as billion-euro takeover talks with Alibaba owner stagnate

Mothercare CEO Le Vesconte resigns for five months

Pandemic disruptions cost the U.S. apparel and footwear industries up to $17 billion in 2022