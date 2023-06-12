Fashion
Fashion brands answer calls to prove their green efforts
Last week we saw heavy investment in sustainable fashion development, particularly in the areas of digitization and alternative fibres, suggesting that brands are looking to deliver on their green promises at a time when world governments around the world are doubling down on weak or false sustainability claims to protect consumers.
Fashion brands and retailers are quickly realizing that their green efforts need to be both groundbreaking and provable.
Adopting technology to increase efficiency and effectiveness while promoting sustainable production is proving popular for fashion brands.
Last week, Unspun, a sustainable fashion brand and textile innovator, revealed a $14 million investment in its sustainable 3D weaving technology, Vega.
The investment was led by Lowercarbon Capital, with participation from Climate Capital, SOSV, Signia Ventures and MVP Ventures.
Powered by the company’s proprietary robotic technology, Vega 3D weaving machines can weave a pair of pants in less than 10 minutes straight from yarn, dramatically reducing the time needed for the finishing stages.
By leveraging Vega, fashion brands can achieve on-demand, inventory-free production, resulting in lower transportation costs, emissions, and a leaner, greener supply chain.
Another area that is attracting big investment is in alternative fibers. Ecovative raised more than $30 million last week for the expansion of its mycelium materials derived from the fibrous roots of mushrooms.
Ecovative says its latest funding will support its plans to grow its Forager business into a world-class supplier of sustainable textile and foam products.
And it wasn’t the only one making waves in the realm of alternative fibers and materials last week.
Spanish fashion retailer, Mango has announced a partnership with textile supplier Pyratex which will see him working on a capsule collection made from seaweed and wood cellulose mixed with cotton.
The initiative is part of Mangos’ commitment to its sustainability strategy, Sustainable Vision 2030, which aims to implement measures to reduce the company’s impact on the planet through four key policies: change climate change, water consumption, packaging and a biodiversity protection strategy.
These changes come as consumers become increasingly aware of the strain on the natural resources used to make fashion. One of the best-known facts in the fashion industry is that it takes 7,600 liters of water to grow the cotton used to make a pair of jeans.
This is why many fashion brands and retailers are considering incorporating recycled cotton into their collections or alternatives to cotton.
Luxury fashion house Armani Group last week announced the Apulia Regenerative Cotton Project, a mission that focuses on developing cotton production based on agroforestry.
The objective of this pilot project is to develop an regenerative cotton agroforestry site to test and scientifically evaluate new ways to implement sustainable cotton production in Italy. The objective is to demonstrate how to improve landscape diversity, water savings and soil fertility as well as biodiversity-related ecosystem services while producing cotton with a low carbon footprint through the use of agroforestry systems. The project ensures traceable and resilient value chains as well as resource security.
Top news on Just Style last week
A fifth of European textile waste could become new clothes, but how to get there?
Debbie Shakespeare, Senior Director of Sustainability and Compliance, Wearables Solutions, Avery Dennison explores how we can take “fashion circularity” from simple conversation to real-time action.
Better Cotton’s Sustainability Roadmap drives the cotton sector forward in Uzbekistan
The new roadmap for sustainability presented by the non-profit organization Better Cotton caught the attention of participants of the Tashkent Textile Week in Uzbekistan, including businesses, governments, civil society, international organizations and educational institutions.
Inditex and Jeanologia Air Fiber Washer reduce microfiber loss by 60%
Zara owner Inditex has partnered with sustainable textile technology company Jeanologia to develop an industrial air system, designed to extract microfibers during the initial garment manufacturing process without compromising quality.
H&M Foundation doubles grant to accelerate fashion industry transformation
The non-profit H&M Foundation is stepping up its efforts to accelerate the transformation of the fashion and textile industry by doubling the amount of the grant and the winners of the Global Change Awards (GCA).
Transition to Industry 5.0 for textiles depends on stakeholder support
Asos outlook bleak as billion-euro takeover talks with Alibaba owner stagnate
Mothercare CEO Le Vesconte resigns for five months
Pandemic disruptions cost the U.S. apparel and footwear industries up to $17 billion in 2022
|
Sources
2/ https://www.just-style.com/comment/week-in-review-fashion-brands-respond-to-calls-to-prove-green-efforts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chile and Brazil dominate South American table tennis championships
- Fashion brands answer calls to prove their green efforts
- Tom’s Saraceno Invites Wildlife to London’s Serpentine Gallery for Sustainable Solar Show
- Alpena Robotics team raises funds ahead of world championships | News, Sports, Jobs
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture | world News
- Melanie? A female member of the Donald Trump family helped him hide classified documents | world news
- Boris Johnson’s latest resignation letter: Ex-PM asked Rishi Sunak to do something I wasn’t ready to do
- President Joko Widodo congratulates Anthony Ginting
- Why this brilliant actor cried
- Hockey’s frequent fights can shorten lives, according to a new study
- Stock market today: Global stocks are mostly up as investors await Fed policy decision and price data
- Memoirs of Astrophysics and Finding Light in the Darkness : Shortwave : NPR