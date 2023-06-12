Alex Scott fans hit back at critics bashing her Soccer Aid dress

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Soccer Aid viewers found themselves defending presenter Alex Scott, as social media trolls made a number of derogatory remarks about him.

On Sunday night (June 11), Scott co-hosted the world’s biggest charity football game alongside Dermot OLeary which raised 14,619,005 for Unicef ​​full time. But many viewers seemed more concerned about Scotts outfit with a fitted red PVC midi dress.

Critics have called out the attention-seeking BBC pundit and former professional footballer and made other disrespectful comments about his appearance and choice of outfit. By the end of the event, Scotts’ name was trending on Twitter with hundreds of tweets mocking his appearance.

However, many other fans watching the charity game defended the presenter, calling the comments demeaning and misogynistic.

One person wrote: I think Alex Scott looked great and I’m not getting all the criticism on her dress. FFS was a fun event to raise money for a good cause, not a funeral.

Another noted that he often notices hurtful comments about the presenter on social media.

Every time Alex Scott is on TV, there’s a disproportionate amount of baseless hate. It’s no coincidence that she’s a woman and a person of color, one person wrote.

A Twitter user added: Oh look Alex Scott is trendy because let’s see some men don’t like a knowledgeable black woman who was a superstar in her sport talking about football oh and because she wore a dress. She’s rightly here to stay, so keep jogging.

Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott co-host Soccer Aid 2023 ” height=”3136″ width=”4705″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6525%"/> Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott co-host Soccer Aid 2023 (PENNSYLVANIA)

The abuse Alex Scott suffered here last night was unbelievable, wrote another, adding: I think she was gorgeous and most importantly she is true to herself and knows her stuff…football and mental health.

In an interview with Radio schedules last year, Scott said misogynistic remarks wouldn’t stop him from presenting football.

Scott, who retired in 2018 as England’s second most capped player with 140 appearances, and was on the BBC’s expert panel for the Women’s European Championships last summer, said ‘she often received messages from trolls.

Sometimes people threaten my life and you have to take them seriously. It’s my responsibility to change perceptions by sitting in this chair and talking about football, she said.

The overall level of female punditry is good and improving; Its been a welcome decision, she said. But it’s difficult because on Game of the day we usually only have players who have played in the Premier League.

She added: Given the current popularity of women’s football in this country, it’s only a matter of time before female presenters are also regular pundits on men’s football.

In 2021, Digby Jones, a member of the House of Lords, criticized Scott’s pronunciation, writing that it spoils good presentation work due to his very visible inability to pronounce his gs at the end of a word”.

Competitors do NOT participate, Alex, in fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin & swimmin.

At the time, Scott responded by writing on Twitter: I come from a working class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets and am PROUD. Proud of the young girl who overcame the obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my courage.

Lord Digby defended his position by suggesting that his criticism was not about Scotts’ upbringing but because she spoke incorrectly.

It has nothing to do with his upbringing. It’s not about accents, he said at the time.

