What does colorful formal mean?





What is the colorful formal? I keep seeing him on invitations for events this summer. Where does it come from and what does it mean I should wear? Alice, Waban, Mass. Colorful formal is yet another new dress code term that, like creative black tie or dazzle or mountain elegance, actually makes the recipient of such an invitation want to rip it into little shreds and stomp on them. While such supposedly fun reinventions are meant, in theory, to free the imagination to happily let off steam in the fields of your closet, they just cause more headaches, and the results often lie somewhere between the party and the costume party. For an example, I’ll give you any Met Gala in recent memory. Instructions for dressing in Karl’s honor at this year’s party produced Jared Leto in a furry cat costume. Last year, Gilded Glamor gave us Kim Kardashian hugging in Marilyn Monro’s Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress. What’s wrong, you wonder, with an old black tie or a cocktail dress? These terms are generic enough to encompass a wide range of outfits (one person’s cocktail party is another person’s lingerie), and the safeguards are relatively clear.

I guess they seem old-fashioned, perhaps associated with a more politically and socially hidden time. The pivot to adjectival-filled party dress codes is an attempt to lend contemporary cultural credibility. And while you can always take a stand against the prevailing trend, it’s more respectful to your hosts if you make an effort to play by their rules. Which brings us to a colorful formal, which pretty much means what it says on the box. Forget black, forget white (and gray, beige, taupe). Basically, it’s not about staying basic or neutral, which I guess makes sense in the current political environment. Still, it’s easier for women than for men, since most men have a formal suit which is either a black tuxedo or a dark suit, while women have long struggled with the question of the psychology of colors and what, say, wearing fuchsia means to those around you as opposed to bright red, which can still be reminiscent of Nancy Reagan’s power dressing. They know it can be a shock to the psyche (yours and those of those who may be used to seeing you in a different light or shade) to suddenly feel like you’re channeling Nancy Pelosi rather than Audrey Hepburn. (As for the formal part, that’s the easy part. It can be manipulated in fabric and accessories: chiffon, silk, taffeta, one bead or 10, and heels.) In any case, this gender disparity does not bother me too much. Slipping into a stunning teal suit isn’t a bad experience for any guy.

For inspiration, I suggest checking out Ryan Gosling, who has modeled suits in a rainbow of shades, including mint green, sunshine yellow, burgundy, lavender, and pink (to name a few). only a few), often balanced with the freshness of a simple black T. -white shirt or buttonhole. And remember, obeying a dress code doesn’t have to be a lifelong commitment. You can always rent the sorry character, party rather than buy. Answers to your style questions Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related question from readers, which you can send her anytime via E-mail Or Twitter. Questions are edited and condensed.

