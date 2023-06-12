



Turn up the heat, says England. On a blisteringly hot weekend, hymns of good times blasted out of car windows, tequilas flowed, parks filled. Forget the fear of Sunday. For us lucky, at least, Martine Rose kept the summer spirit alive until Sunday night with her SS23 show. If you’re reading this with a headache, don’t worry. U.S. too. Rose has had a few months of transformation. A collaboration with hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar gave him a moment in the global spotlight in November 2022, after he designed a special stage outfit for his Big step by step visit. Not one to keep a post on the grid for long, Lamar dedicated his entire Instagram to Rose after outfitting her in some kinky leather bondage pants. Meanwhile, Rihannas too wore Martine Rose during her highly publicized second pregnancy, arguably triggering a spike in who is Martine Rose Google search. And, naturally, his clothes can also be spotted out in the wild: on the way to the SS23 show, a Tube guy wore a signature Martine Rose t-shirt, chatting with his girlfriend. While the British-Jamaican designer is a London treasure through and through, this could be the year she goes from cult favorite to true global fame when Martine Rose expands far beyond the capitals fashion pack and in the wardrobes of probable boys of the world. on. Shown off-schedule during Men’s Fashion Week, it was a throwback show for Rose, who presented a collection in London at exactly this time last year. In between, she took over a historic spot in Florence, with a pissing yellow carpet, as part of her guest stint during Milans Pitti Uomo. You never really know when Rose will show up. Kind of like an illegal rave she’s been influenced by since seeing her siblings attend when she was young, you sit and wait patiently for the announcement. Maybe months, maybe years.

