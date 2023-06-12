Fashion brands Rhode and Loeffler Randall rely on partnerships to enter home category





Midsize fashion brands, such as Rhode and Loeffler Randall, are expanding into homewares. Amid continued economic uncertainty, the goal is to diversify their offerings by bringing strong brand IPs and aesthetics to the booming category.

Over the past two years, brands such as Simon Miller, Emilia Wickstead and Aquazzura have launched homewares, making it a easy transition to bring their fashion aesthetic home.

The household goods sector is expected to reach a market value of more than $200 billion by the end of 2031, with an annual growth rate of 5% from 2021 to 2031, according to market research firm Fact.MR . To take advantage of this growth, fashion brands are entering related categories galore, including wallpaper. There’s already a market for items like Ralph Lauren-branded towels at multi-brand retailers, said Paul Simmons, a consultant at strategy firm Oma Studios. THE [trend] is no longer just the branding of other items, but rather an extension of an aesthetic. Luxury brands are also increasingly present on the market. Balenciaga introduced homeware and pets late last year, and on June 6, Tiffany & Co. launched an exclusive homeware collection at Moda Operandi. Its new artistic director, Lauren Santo Domingo, founded Moda Operandi in 2010. One of the factors is that more and more stores are built around the idea of ​​providing an experience for customers. As such, home interiors have become a bigger part of the store build. Bringing furniture under the brand umbrella allows the brand to offer a more complete lifestyle. This is particularly evident with brands like Loeffler Randall and Rhode who use prints in their ready-to-wear collections, and luxury brands like Brunello Cucinelli, known for their elaborate store designs. For its home launch in May, 18-year-old Loeffler Randall, best known for his shoes, collaborated with interiors showroom Temple Studios NY. The collection is a capsule of fabric and wallpaper products featuring whimsical prints and floral motifs in five patterned designs. Designs are inspired by prints from Loeffler Randalls Spring 2023 collection. On my team, we always design for ourselves and think authentically about what we want and what we’re drawn to, said Jessie Randall, co-founder of Loeffler Randall. And, because I’m so drawn to interiors, it made sense to me that our client was also drawn to the beautiful fabrics that Kate [Temple Reynolds, founder of Temple Studios] was able to create with our prints. The collection was promoted in May at an insider dinner in New York that brought together the fashion and interior communities. The dinner also showcased soft furnishings that will be featured in the second phase of the collection’s rollout scheduled for later this year. The costs of creating household items can be quite high, as the parts involved require new categories of materials. Simmons said that to mitigate margin risk, collaborations or partnerships work better than taking the design and execution process in-house. For interior experts, one of the main considerations when selecting a collaborator for a fashion brand is the ease of transitioning from their signatures to products for the home. [Loeffler Randalls] the patterns are already very organic, so it felt very natural to [work with], said Temple Reynolds. It can be difficult to take a pattern and translate it into a repeating print for wallpaper. As for 9-year-old fashion brand Rhode, which released a limited collection of handcrafted home products in 2022, the aim of its second homeware launch was to make it more commercial. He teamed up with established homewares store West Elm on a collection that was released June 2. Drawing on vintage prints and colorful ceramics, the collection acts as an extension of the IP brand. The launch of our brands in housewares was an instant success, said Phoebe Vickers, co-founder of Rhode. Customer response has exceeded our expectations, resulting in a significant increase in sales and positive feedback. The brand has chosen to partner a second time with a household goods store to increase its production capacities. The items are offered at a slightly more accessible price than the first collection, and some pieces are already sold out. We leveraged our existing customer base and brand awareness to introduce our in-house line organically, said Purna Khatau, co-founder of Rhode. The brand used a multi-channel approach to marketing, including social media, email newsletters and collaborations with influencers and interior design enthusiasts.

