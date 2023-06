Alex Scott looked amazing in a red latex dress to host Soccer Aid

Soccer Aid returned last night, and with *so* of our favorite celebrities and sports stars hitting the pitch and the sidelines, you’d better think we tuned in to watch every second. The annual fundraising event for Unicef ​​(created by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes waaay in 2006) this year saw former Lionesses Jill Scott, Karen Carney and Eni Aluko perform alongside celebrities such as Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah, Liam Payne and Tommy Fury. Meanwhile, the old women’s health cover star Mel C, Stormzy, Course of action stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, Harry Redknapp and Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes took on managerial and coaching roles for the football game. We told you it was a stellar list. But we are not talking about any of these names. Alex Scott, or more precisely Alex Scott’s stunning red latex dress, stole the show at Soccer Aid and for good reason. Getty Images Co-hosting Soccer Aid alongside Dermot O’Leary, Alex made sure to stand out in the red Saint Laurent design. With a halter neckline ending in a racerback style, the bodycon midi dress showed off the former professional footballer’s toned core and arms. @alexscott2//instagram A pair of black Sergio Rossi heels with gold detailing on the toe completes the look. Alex also added a chunky gold bracelet from jeweler Alexis Bittar worn on her left wrist. Alex shared many snaps to her Instagram Stories, including a close-up of her form. @alexscott2//instagram @alexscott2//instagram Unfortunately, Alex’s dress is sold out, but we’ve found an incredibly similar high street design. Buy Alex’s red leather dress now: Long leather dress with a high neck and a clean column Long leather dress with a high neck and a clean column Now 20% off Credit: Karen Millen Twitter loved how Alex looked for the event, with fans taking to the platform to agree that she looked amazing, writing: Alex Scott

She is just perfection.

Alex Scott looks amazing

She looked absolutely stunning. Did a great job as always.

Message of Appreciation for Our Queen But we think Leah Williamson could have said it best. The Arsenal player and England captain showed her appreciation for her friend by sharing an on-screen photo of Alex. She captioned her Tweet, “”. We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

