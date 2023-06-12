LIVE: Israeli fashion and music showcased in Vietnam





JOIN US: Monday, June 12 • 5:00 PM Israel Time • 10:00 AM EST Israeli style is well known as innovative and creative, and this week it was the center of attention in Vietnam. Whether it’s fashion or music, the Israeli Embassy in Hanoi is committed to showcasing the latest Israeli trends on and off the catwalks. Guitarist Anton Dmitriev and Israeli singer Julia Garnits shook Hanoi by performing at the Israeli Independence Day event and playing in a live concert against a backdrop of a Hanoi lake hosted by the Embassy of Israel. The indie-pop electro duo known as “Ice Hokku” performed in Vietnam, following their tour of Europe. It was the first time they played in Southeast Asia, so it was only fitting that they had a Vietnamese rock band as the opening act. “This year, Israel and Vietnam are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations and 30 years of cultural exchanges,” Israel’s Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Meir said. “We are delighted to see that there was such an interest in young and trendy music. Hokku ice cream brought to Vietnam. It is also a testimony to the Vietnamese interest in discovering new sounds and cultures. We are happy to expose the public to the fashion and music of Israel.” Credit: ISRAEL EMBASSY IN HANOI The electro Indie-pop duo known as Ice Hokku grew up with Western music and draws its inspiration from the authenticity of Israel and the Middle East. Live looping Israeli artists use a mix of guitars, synthesizers, drum machines and vocal layers that create a unique musical experience. In Vietnam, the duo also presented Israeli art to 350 Vietnamese dignitaries and foreign diplomats. Additionally, at the Israel Independence Day event hosted by the embassy, ​​they wore designs by Liza Gardu, a contemporary Israeli artist and designer who incorporates Hebrew text and art into her outfits. . Fashionable Israel – Israeli fashion and music showcased in Vietnam (Credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN HANOI) It wasn’t the only Israeli fashion in the spotlight in Hanoi. This year, the Independence Day organized by the embassy was dedicated to “75 years of innovation”. The initiative also covered innovation in fashion, showcasing the work of two prominent Israeli designers, Danit Peleg and Kobi Levi. Peleg is a pioneer in 3D printed fashion, who believes advancements in this printing technology could revolutionize fashion design and manufacturing processes. Recognized as one of Europe’s Top 50 Tech Women by Forbes, Peleg has exhibited her designs in museums and galleries around the world. Her 3D-printed dress was the centerpiece of the Independence Day “75 Years of Innovation” showcase. Levi is a prominent shoe designer from Israel. Her original shoes have been a staple among Hollywood celebrities in music videos, including stars such as Lady Gaga and Fergie. The two unique designs of Levi’s Banana Shoes and Chewing Gum Heels attracted a lot of attention during the Israeli Independence Day in Hanoi. Additionally, his shoes will be on the runway at the upcoming Vietnam International Fashion Week, where he is expected to represent Israel. The event and its various elements were enthusiastically received by Vietnamese audiences, fueling growing interest in more encounters with modern Israeli music and innovative fashion trends in the Asian capital. This article is powered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/365days/article-745942 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos