Rihanna births maternity fashion renaissance





Rihanna revealed it second pregnancy in front of millions of viewers during his halftime performance at the Superbowl earlier this year. Nine months after the birth of her first child, Riza Ethelston Myers, Rihanna appeared on stage wearing a red open jumpsuit designed by fashion house Loewe. Beneath the jumpsuit, she wore a sheer golf shirt and vinyl corset, with a puffy cropped coat on top, designed by Alaia. 3 See the gallery Rihanna at the 2023 Oscars (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) And so, the whole world was eagerly waiting to see the 35-year-old singer’s breakthrough maternity fashion. You don’t have to be a fashion expert to recognize the revolution Rihanna has brought to the way we think about pregnancy or, more specifically, the way expectant mothers dress in public. As Ynet previously reported during Rihanna’s first pregnancy about a year and a half ago, unlike other celebrities who tend to hide and “camouflage” their bellies with baggy dresses or opt for dedicated maternity articles, Rihanna continues to dress as usual. What she embraced in her first pregnancy, she has developed and expanded on during her second, with a wide range of outlandish looks that maintain her original style and, in some cases, even push it to the extreme. 3 See the gallery A visibly pregnant Rihanna during her performance at the Superbowl (Photo: AP Photo/Matt Slocum) “Fashion is one of the things I love,” Rihanna said of her first pregnancy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “through it we challenge what it means to be pregnant.” In another interview with Vogue UK after the birth of her firstborn, she added: Dressing for pregnancy was child’s play, but dressing after giving birth, what do you do? Everything is too small or too big. You just have to wait, otherwise you end up buying so many clothes that you won’t use. With lots of faux fur coats, an exposed midriff and short miniskirts, Rihanna pushes the boundaries and shows how a young pregnant woman can dress. All the maternity clothing brands, including the trendy ones, pale in comparison to her outfits. For example, a set she put together last month included a black mesh bra from Vaquera, low-rise jeans from Agolde and a shearling jacket from Y/Project, three top fashion brands modern urban. To complete the look, she added Timberland boots and a Miu Miu handbag. 3 See the gallery Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Another successful appearance included a full ensemble designed by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, including a fur golf vest, a short leather mini skirt and a faux fur coat in two colors. Last month, Rihanna arrived late to the Met Gala wearing a white Valentino-designed ensemble, stealing the show. For the Oscars in March, she opted for a more risque look, wearing a design by Alaa that included a chocolate brown leather bra, a maxi skirt with diagonal patterns and a long train, and a top sheer chiffon turtleneck that showcased her advanced pregnancy.

