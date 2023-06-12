Fashion photography takes center stage at Alice Springs retrospective in Berlin





Photographer June Newton (Alice Spring) and a guest attend the Hediard Monaco launch cocktail at … [+] Hediard Store Metropole Center on May 11, 2010 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. ***Local Caption*** WireImage We might know June Newton as one of Australia’s greatest photographers. She was also the wife of Helmut Newton, but her photography, much of which related to the fashion world, had its own independent style. His photos were thoughtful, candid and crisp. Now the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin exhibits his works in Alice Springs, Retrospective, which runs until November 19. The exhibit opened on June 3, marking what would have been Newton’s 100th birthday. Her pseudonym was Alice Springs, named after the famous Australian region laden with nature. I’m June, and Alice takes the pictures, she once said in an interview. ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" batched="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1" data-double-progressive=""/> Around 200 photos are on display, from her famous shot of French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent to her intimate shots of Newton and her work with models, whether it’s Pat Cleveland or the campaigns she shot for the French hairdresser Jean Louis David in the 1970s. Alice Springs, Yves Saint Laurent and Hazel, Paris 1978 Helmut Newton Foundation Helmut Newton Foundation Undoubtedly, Newton is an underrated photographer who has been mostly overshadowed by her husband. Several female photographers were forgotten in the 1970s, but she was much more than the wife of Helmut Newton. ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2" data-double-progressive=""/> She attended many of her husband’s filmings, whether for vogue Or harpists Bazaar, and took his own photos behind the scenes. She has photographed models, literary personalities and fashion designers, and this exhibition is testament to her talent. His work is self-sufficient. His photos made the cover of she french and she shot editorials for She, vogueAnd Marie Claire, have a full career. The foundation held exhibitions of his work in 2010 and 2016, but some of the photos featured here have never been seen before. She shot inside the Monaco home she shared with Newton, and this collection was recently brought to Berlin. Alice Springs, Self-Portrait with Sirpa Lane, Paris 1970s Helmut Newton Foundation. Helmut Newton Foundation ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3" data-double-progressive=""/> Newton fled to Australia after becoming a British citizen in 1945 and landed in Melbourne, where he met June Brown, an actress. They married and moved many places before deciding to live in Paris, where they resided for 20 years from 1961. She began photographing in the 1970s, taking portraits of luminaries like Richard Avedon, Brassa and Robert Mapplethorpe, as well as Nicole Kidman, Vivienne Westwood and Liam Neeson. After 1981, the couple split their time between Monaco and Los Angeles. It was outside the Chateau Marmont where Helmut Newton died in a car accident in 2004. The last shoot she did in Los Angeles in 2004, just before her death, was an advertising campaign for a deodorants presented here for the first time. pink dresses standing in front of trucks and motorcycles. It was her last campaign, as she stopped shooting after Newton passed. She died in 2021. As Newton said in a meeting, she would never have become a photographer if she had not been married to a photographer. Our approach to taking photos was as different as we were, she says. He took his; I took mine. I would call it spontaneity something that happens between me and the subject. ADVERTISEMENT< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-4" data-double-progressive=""/>

