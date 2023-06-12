Naomi Watts wears $5,000 Oscar de la Renta dress to marry Billy Crudup





Naomi Watts is a discreet bride. The ‘Watcher’ actress, 54, married Billy Crudup, 54, in a casual ceremony at the New York City courthouse on Friday, with the couple making a surprise appearance in wedding attire. While the groom wore a simple blue suit with a white shirt and no tie, the bride chose a pretty Oscar de la Renta lace dress for the occasion and carried a bouquet of “delicatessen flowers” as she shared on Instagram. Watts’ ready-made designer dress is still available for purchase for $4,990 at Saks Fifth Avenue although most sizes are sold out. Naomi Watts wore a beautiful white lace Oscar de la Renta dress to marry Billy Crudup. Order/O’Neil/SplashNews.com The couple tied the knot on Friday in a small ceremony at the New York City Courthouse. Order/O’Neil/SplashNews.com For fans wanting to recreate the “King Kong” star’s bridal look for less, a similar de la Renta dress with a square neckline and the same lace is available on The Outnet for $1,121. Watts accessorized her gorgeous lace look with white Zimmerman sunglasses ($240), Gianvito Rossi golden heels ($895) and a diamond choker by anita ko ($25,750) with over 5 carats of tiny pear-shaped stones. The star confirmed her marriage on social media, captioning a jubilant photo with her new husband, Hitched! .” Celebrity friends including Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Wilde and Lisa Rinna congratulated the newlyweds in the comments. Oscar de la Renta – Oscar de la Renta long water lily guipure lace dress ($4,990) The couple confirmed the news with a happy post with the caption, “Hitched!” Instagram/naomiwatts For more Page Six style… The pair have been pretty secretive about their relationship, having confirmed they were dating in 2017 after Page Six exclusively reported that they were spotted holding hands while filming the Netflix drama Gypsy. However, they only made their red carpet debut in 2022. In April, Watts dodged questions about the large diamond ring on her left hand, blaming her lack of answers on “brain fog” during an appearance on the “Today” show with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

